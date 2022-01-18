Perchel Beach Club boasts more than 7,000 square meters, with an infinity pool surrounded by comfortable hammocks, Balinese beds and daybeds and the very best views of Arguineguín from its exclusive Belvedere terrace. For lovers of Japanese cuisine, the renowned Tadashi Tagami presents at Nami Sushi Bar. There is a special children’s area that aims to immerse little ones in a fantastical world of fishermen, pirates and surfers.

Silva says he is “happy with the work done on this project” located in the Bahía del Arguineguín “a privileged place” where he grew up. “I hope people enjoy it, it’s a great leisure spot to be with family and friends… coming to your home land to rest and finding places like this is wonderful,” he said.

For his part, the general director of beCordial Hotels & Resorts, Nicolás Villalobos, expressed the “happiness” of the hotel group looking forward to opening Perchel Beach Club, “which will be a milestone not only in the Resort Cordial Santa Águeda, and for the area of ​​Arguineguín, but I think it will transform the tourism model of the island of Gran Canaria, so we are very happy to improve the qualification of the destination’s offer”.

The Beach Club marks the final part of construction works for the Resort Cordial Santa Águeda which backs on to the little enclave of El Pajár. Villalobos pointed out that “the vacation home product is a winner in these pandemic times, given the need for social distance that many tourists and consumers look for right now. Here one can enjoy a private pool in their accommodation unit, with their bubble group and family nucleus, next to the sea of ​​Arguineguín, a true luxury”.

President of beCordial Hotels & Resorts Juergen Flick stated that this new project represents “an achievement” providing “an important boost to the El Pajar and Arguineguín Bay, offering a new tourism destination on Gran Canaria in a privileged strategic situation.”