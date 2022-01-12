Gusts of wind are expected over the next few days from the east and southeast, likely to bring more Calima which follows the barely departed heatwave experienced last week. The good news is that the suspended dust and warm air will likely prevent the arrival of an Atlantic storm, which is currently located west of the archipelago. According to their prediction models, this storm and the eastern winds will meet over the coming days, preventing the wet weather system from advancing towards the islands, and will instead divert it to the northwest of the archipelago, where it is expected to lose strength.

The storm is, however, still expected to bring some rains to the western islands of Tenerife, El Hierro, La Palma and La Gomera throughout Sunday and Monday.

Slightly cloudy skies are expected this Thursday, with some intervals of low cloud in the northeast and east during the early morning. Temperatures will begin to rise slightly. Winds from the east, more intense on north and south slopes. Predominance of the breeze regime on coasts oriented to the east and west.

Stronger winds are expected to pick up by Friday, bringing gusts from the east and the south east, bringing Calima haze travelling east to west, particularly noticeable on southern slopes, and expected to continue into the weekend.

Night time average temperatures of between 14º & 16ºC on the coasts while during the days ahead, maximum temperatures in the shade are expected to reach 23º or 24ºC, warmer in direct sunlight, and a few degrees cooler up in the mountains.

The long range forecast is showing a potential for a little rainfall as we move into next week.