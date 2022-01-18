Select Page

Basic Level 4 Restrictions currently include midnight closing times and capacity rules

Posted by | Tue, January 18, 2022 | , | 0 |

Basic Level 4 Restrictions currently include midnight closing times and capacity rules
We usual try to publish a “Dos and Don’ts” article for any significant changes to alert levels or restrictions, and we are beavering away on a new one for you now, which we will publish here to for you to find, once it has been confirmed.
 
The main issue is that new changes are not always straightforward, and this new Ministerial Order is not yet confirmed by the Governing Council (who will meet on Thursday). Though the changes are almost certainly going ahead, they will not be legally official until the BOC (regional state gazette) has been published, probably on Friday. Only then will we know for sure any changes to the specific restrictions, which are updated constantly.
 
 
We will update as soon as it is official with a much fuller run down of the current Level 4 restrictions, however here is a basic run down (in no way exhaustive) of the current restrictions at Alert Level 4 that were published last week:

General Level 4 Restrictions

Rate:

About The Author

Timon .:.

Related Posts

Coronavirus infections continue to rise in the Canary Islands

Coronavirus infections continue to rise in the Canary Islands

14th January 2021

The Canary Islands have detected 1,380 cases of coronavirus COVID-19, 77 discharged 62 dead

The Canary Islands have detected 1,380 cases of coronavirus COVID-19, 77 discharged 62 dead

1st April 2020

Canary Islands report just 78 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours

Canary Islands report just 78 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours

29th September 2020

Christmas restrictions on get togethers and gatherings limited to 6 people, or 10 who live together

Christmas restrictions on get togethers and gatherings limited to 6 people, or 10 who live together

4th December 2020

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored This Month by:

Curated news stories for English speakers who #LoveGranCanaria

The Canary News, Views & Sunshine - Est. 2009