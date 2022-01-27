Snakes have never lived in the natural environment of the Canary Islands, to our knowledge; until, that is, just over two decades ago when some rather ignorant enthusiasts, thought to be foreign residents, who’d brought them as pets, let them escape into the wild. At least two breeding pairs, no less, at different times, one of the pairs released in the North East, between Telde and Valsequillo were Albino California Kingsnakes (highly prized elsewhere for their rarity in the wild) and at least one other release is thought to have occurred in the area of Gáldar in the north.
While they’re pretty harmless, they are neither venomous nor aggressive, though they may try to defend themselves if provoked or surprised. They usually feed on other snakes (even rattle snakes) or other reptiles, which they kill by biting them around the head and then constricting. They were first seen on Gran canaria in 1998, it took nearly ten years before the threat was taken seriously enough to launch a project to try and control their spread. Ever since then the numbers caught every year have grown, with some experts suggesting, due to the creatures nocturnal and subterranean habits, that the numbers sighted and caught may represent less than 1% of the existing population.
The #StopCulebraReal project ended 2021 with a total of 2,648 California Kingsnakes (lampropeltis californiae) captured on Gran Canaria. The project is part of an initiative promoted by the Canary Islands Ministry of Ecological Transition, Fight against Climate Change and Territorial Planning and the Cabildo of Gran Canaria, with field work carried out by the public company, Gesplan.
Regional councillor, José Antonio Valbuena, warned that this means again “we have exceeded the annual capture record since the start of this project, which shows the expansion of this invasive reptile on the island”.
Since 2009, a total of 11,765 specimens have been captured. “The big problem with the presence of this snake is the effect on native biodiversity, especially native lizards, which are being severely reduced in the areas where this snake lives, as recent studies by the IPNA-CSIC show”, added the counsellor.
Given this increase in the number of captures, the number of those in the work team during the emergency action has been increased to 42 operators, as well as an extension to the interventions season on the ground, increased to five months of the year, based on the behaviour of this species and its periods of greatest activity. 83% of the 2021 catches were concentrated between the months of March and June.
Valbuena also stressed the concern generated by the sightings of specimens outside the four usual population centres where the lampropeltis californiae has been previously spotted, with increased observations and captures. This has been mainly associated with human activities, including transport of goods, escapes of illegally possessed specimens or intentional releases, in the worst of cases.
The Councillor for the Environment of the Cabildo de Gran Canaria, Inés Jiménez, stated that “more than 23 years after they were released into the natural environment, with great capacity for adaptation, this population has spread to many places on the island and, although it is harmless to human beings, it is tremendously harmful to the natural environment”. The counsellor described the situation as “dramatic”, although she assured that ” the Government of the Canary Islands and the Cabildo de Gran Canaria have been working together for two years to eradicate it with a budget of €800,000″.
The California Kingsnake (Lampropeltis californiae), native to the southwestern United States and northwestern Mexico, is prescribed in the Spanish Catalogue of Invasive Exotic Species, prohibiting possession, transport, traffic and trade in live specimens, as they are a species that can survive in the wild and/or reproduce.
If you happen across of this type of snake, you are requested to contact the control program team through the main emergency number 112, or via mobile phone number 608 098 296
Both the RedEXOS project (Early Warning Detection and Intervention Network for Invasive Alien Species ) and StopCulebraReal have a mobile app for download ( both Google Play and App Store ). Both projects are framed in what is known as citizen science, a concept that involves the general public in scientific activities, contributing, in this case, to data collection and early detection of invasive species in the Canary Islands.