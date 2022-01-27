Regional councillor, José Antonio Valbuena, warned that this means again “we have exceeded the annual capture record since the start of this project, which shows the expansion of this invasive reptile on the island”.

Since 2009, a total of 11,765 specimens have been captured. “The big problem with the presence of this snake is the effect on native biodiversity, especially native lizards, which are being severely reduced in the areas where this snake lives, as recent studies by the IPNA-CSIC show”, added the counsellor.

Given this increase in the number of captures, the number of those in the work team during the emergency action has been increased to 42 operators, as well as an extension to the interventions season on the ground, increased to five months of the year, based on the behaviour of this species and its periods of greatest activity. 83% of the 2021 catches were concentrated between the months of March and June.

Valbuena also stressed the concern generated by the sightings of specimens outside the four usual population centres where the lampropeltis californiae has been previously spotted, with increased observations and captures. This has been mainly associated with human activities, including transport of goods, escapes of illegally possessed specimens or intentional releases, in the worst of cases.

The Councillor for the Environment of the Cabildo de Gran Canaria, Inés Jiménez, stated that “more than 23 years after they were released into the natural environment, with great capacity for adaptation, this population has spread to many places on the island and, although it is harmless to human beings, it is tremendously harmful to the natural environment”. The counsellor described the situation as “dramatic”, although she assured that ” the Government of the Canary Islands and the Cabildo de Gran Canaria have been working together for two years to eradicate it with a budget of €800,000″.