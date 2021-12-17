With pandemic concerns leading to extra precautions, and Gran Canaria moving to Alert Level 3 we can expect some last minute changes to plans and events over the next few weeks, from what we know now, here are just some of our highlight picks to explore and enjoy this last weekend before Christmas.
There are still many wonderful seasonal events going on around the island as well as the streets of most towns illuminated by all the festive, decorative lights. There are Christmas markets in Playa del Inglés and Valsequillo as well as special seasonal events in Gáldar. The old merchant quarter, Triana shopping area in Las Palmas, celebrates their 5th annual Happy Market, this weekend, and one of our most amazing dog breeds, native to these islands, can be admired in Valsequillo.
Remember to always follow the rules and regulations set by the organisers of any event you choose to attend, be kind to workers and look after yourselves and one another.
The forecast for the weekend looks pretty good all around the island, with plenty of beach weather on Friday and Saturday. Sunday might see some cloud cover, and even a chance of some rain, but overall this is a great weekend for some festive markets and seasonal events or even a beach day, all of which Gran Canaria has plenty to offer.
Featured Beach Weekend Weather: Playa del Inglés (San Bartolomé de Tirjana) & Las Canteras (Las Palmas de Gran Canaria)
*** Check the regular markets and a range of other events on our main calendar at The Canary Guide website***
CHRISTMAS EVENTS ON GRAN CANARIA THIS WEEKEND
17-19 December, Playa del Inglés
Mercadillo Navideño
A Christmas market is planned for this weekend, in the heart of Playa del Inglés at the Parque Europeo, right by the famous “Irish” Centro Comercial Águila Roja.
The festive market is organised by ACOMISABA, the Association of Retail Traders of San Bartolomé de Tirajana and opens every day from 17:00-00:00. There is a Christmas market, activities for children, shows and concerts as well as a food area.
Music performances :
On Friday, DJ playing music at 20:00 and at 21:00 Aseres followed by DJ
On Saturday, Juan Antonio Cabrera at 20:00 and at 21:00 Salvapantallas followed by DJ
On Sunday, Gospel Rainbow Choir at 20:00 and at 21:00 Ultima Parada followed by DJ
17-19 December, Valsequillo
Feria de Navidad y muestra de Artisanía
“Discover Valsequillo de Gran Canaria”
A novelty for the Valsequillo Christmas program this year is the ‘Christmas Fair and Handicraft exhibition’, 17-19 December.
The Christmas fair takes over the streets of the picturesque old town with Christmas booths so you can do some local shopping, enjoy activities and discover Valsequillo. During the weekend there will be countless activities for children such as bouncy castles, craft workshops, cooking workshops, children’s shows and the nights will be enlivened by various performances; La Trova, Kike Pérez, Aseres and Vocal 7, among others.
On Friday at 18:00 the Christmas fair opens in the pedestrian area of Valsequillo and at 21:00 concert by La Trova on Plaza San Miguel.
On Saturday and Sunday the Christmas fair from 10:30
17-19 December, Gáldar
Christmas program in Gáldar
This is a magical time of the year to visit Gáldar, the ancient pre-hispanic Gran Canarian Royal Capital, and see all the beautiful decorations and Christmas lights on display together with the 23rd “Week of Flowers” (until 28 December), when thousands of flowers and plants donated by local companies and nurseries are exhibited in the most spectacular displays, each year, on the long main street, Calle Capitán Quesada, and surroundings of the Plaza de Santiago.
On Friday, The traditional ‘Christmas Night in Gáldar’ with musical performances, concerts, visits to museums between 18:00-00:00
On Calle Capitán Quesada between 18:00-20:30 different performances with the participation of Street theatre with Rafaelillo Clown, Coral ChelysOdalys, Brass Quintet Canarias Brass and Maite Robaina.
On Plaza de Santiago at 20:30 Show ‘The train of the Happiness’ from the Swingstar group*** at 22:30 Orchestra Harmony Show***.
Throughout the evening you can also visit these attractions: (All from 18:00 to 00:00 )
– Museum of Sacred Art and Matriz Temple of Santiago de Los Caballeros
– Municipal Nativity Scene in the Town Hall
– Consistorial Theater and Town Halls
– Agáldar Museum of City History
On Saturday there is a Christmas concert at 20:30 by the Municipal Band of Music in front of the Temple of Santiago
On Sunday ‘Magic Bubble’ show at 12:00 on Plaza de Santiago. Magic, humour and giant soap bubbles. At 12:30 Traditional solidarity collection of toys on Plaza de Santiago and later in the evening at 20:00 The Christmas concert be Many Tenorio in front of the Arciprestal Temple of Santiago
*** All the concerts are ticketed (€5 or free) events and require a reservation. You can do that at tickets.galdar.es!
CHRISTMAS EVENTS IN SHOPPING & LEISURE CENTRES
17-19 December – Shopping Centre Las Arenas
Santa Claus has crossed the skies of half the world and this weekend arrives at the #CCLasArenas shopping centre, to meet once again with his assistants: Arenillo and friends. They will be in charge of collecting all the letters from the little ones on the ground floor in front of the Plantaciones cafeteria. On Friday 17:00-21:00 and both Saturday and Sunday, from 11:00-14:00 and 17:00-21:00.
The ice skating rink, one of the most anticipated activities in Las Palmas each year. Monday to Friday from 16:00-22:00 and on Saturday and Sunday from 10:00-13:00. Until 9 January 2022.
A little Christmas train for the smallest in the family. On Friday 16:00-22:00 and on Saturday and Sunday 10:00-22:00
17-19 December – HolidayWorld Maspalomas
The glittering entertainment and leisure centre HolidayWorld Maspalomas has prepared a lovely Christmas program for the festive season; with elves, Christmas lights, music and children’s workshops.
On Friday the Inauguration of the Christmas House (Casa Navidad),
15:00 the Workshop “Christmas Ornaments”,
17:00 Inauguration of the Christmas house (Wooland),
19:30 Storytelling (NOMAD)
20:00 Christmas performance (to be confirmed) -NOMAD
21:00 Music NOMAD.
On Saturday
15:00 The Christmas circus,
17:00 Christmas House,
19:30 Storytelling (NOMAD),
20:00 Christmas performance – NOMAD
21:00 Music – NOMAD.
On Sunday
15:00 Workshop “Christmas decorations”,
17:00 Christmas House,
19:00 Storytelling – NOMAD
20:00 Christmas performance – NOMAD
21:00 Music – NOMAD
17-19 December 2021 – Christmas Handicrafts Market Mogán Mall
A lovely little Artisanal market to enjoy at Mogan Mall shopping centre in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria. The market is open during the weekends, Friday to Sunday between 17:00-21:00.
The Mogan Mall fountain show is on Fridays and Saturdays at 20:00
17-19 December 2021 – Christmas Handicrafts at The Market Puerto Rico
‘Regalarte’ Christmas market at The Market Puerto Rico every weekend until 5 January 2022. Between 17:00-21:00, local artisans and artists all sharing one common denominator: sustainable, artisanal and Kilometre Zero oriented products.
The market will also have workshops, talks and exhibitions, as well as activities for the little ones.
XVI Belen de Arena
Gran Canaria’s biggest nativity sculpture, the 16th Sand Art “Belen de Arena” 2021 Nativity, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, is open to visit until 7 January 2022.
Every year one of the city’s landmarks is reproduced and included as part of the main scene, in sand sculpture, and this year it is the Alfredo Kraus Auditorium and concert hall.
This is one of the main seasonal attractions in the capital and for the island.
Opening hours : 10:00-22:00 every day
Exceptions: 24 and 31 December and 5 January, the closing time is 20:00
17-19 December, Las Palmas
Triana Happy Market
The 5th edition of “Triana Happy Market” 17-19 December 2021 in the open commercial area of Triana in Las Palmas Gran Canaria. Enjoy a Christmasy weekend with music, shopping and gastronomy in the best shopping area in the capital’s old merchant quarter, Triana.
Triana Happy Market has joined forces with Organic Meeting point and in this edition offers local and sustainable shopping, leisure and gastronomy. Eco-friendly products, sustainable produce, local artisans and much more. Open every day 11:00-21:00.
During the three days, there will be workshops for the whole family, especially created for the little ones, which will take place on the main pedestrian street, Calle Mayor de Triana.
Enjoy an urban market in Plaza Stagno (at the back of Theater Pérez Galdós) with stalls of many sectors like organic and local agriculture, organic cosmetics, natural cleaning products, art and crafts, local and sustainable fashion which is nicely located next to a leisure and restaurant area that will offer healthy, ecological, vegetarian and vegan options.
There is also an area for more wellness and health activities, for the body and soul, yoga and meditation, talks and workshops, which are free to join but require pre-registrations.
Check the program for activies HERE! click the event to reserve a place ( subject to availability)
Saturday 8 December, Valsequillo
“XVII Encuentro Monográfico del Presa Canario, Valsequillo 2021”
Valsequillo de Gran Canaria this Saturday host the “XVII Monographic Meeting of the Presa Canario, Valsequillo 2021” on the sports field of the Civic Center.
An exhibition show and competition aimed at this particular native dog breed.
Starting at 10:00 this event is considered to be the largest exhibition for this breed of dog in the Archipelago. In total, there will be more than 80 specimens that have already been registered in the different scoring classes for this type of competition.
This year is very special because it coincides with the thirtieth anniversary of the enactment of the Law of symbols of nature for the Canary Islands, which included animal symbols for each of the islands, and for Gran Canaria, the presa canario dog was selected.
The Dogo Canario (or Presa Canario) is one of the oldest dog breeds in Spain and originates from the Canary Islands, hence the name. A male can grow to 50-59kg and the breed stands out for its powerful physical characteristics, as well as its noble and faithful character.
Skilled with cattle and livestock throughout the history of the Islands, the work of the breeders has meant that many specimens of this Canarian breed have been awarded as world champions.
17 December – 16 January, Las Palmas
Aqua Circo, Water Circus
Another amazing water circus experience to enjoy from the CirCuba producers in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. AQUA, a show set in the marine environment that, thanks to a fascinating staging, the magical setting, rhythm and fun, will transport the public to an unreal dimension in which everyone, children and adults, will be able to enjoy the illusion of living a fantastic story come true.
AQUA is considered by some the European answer to “Cirque du Soleil”. A show for the whole family that uses state-of-the-art technologies with “mapping” effects, fantastic light displays, live music and extraordinary singers.
Set on an aquatic stage, the show tells the story of a slightly undisciplined tourist who is attracted by the irresistible voice of a mermaid, looking for her, he slips and falls to the bottom of the sea, where he arrives in an amazing underwater world inhabited by extraordinary beings, with whom he lives a series of adventures full of acrobatics, with strength and dexterity on show. Together with them, our protagonist learns to respect the sea and its inhabitants, not to pollute it and to take care of it as this valuable ecosystem deserves to be cared for.
Check for more information below!
Sunday 19 December, El Tablero
‘Encuentro Vecinal’
A ‘neighbourhood meeting’ on Sunday in El Tablero on Plaza El Barbero. Between 10:00 and 16:00 there will be numerous activities to enjoy.
– Play area and children’s workshops with clown performances.
– Reading corner
– Batucada and a band (the kind of rhythmic music ensemble that you normally see at Carnival time)
– Humor Performances ( in Spanish =)
– Musical performances
– Christmas gifts workshop
– Exhibition of traditional games
– Zanga and domino tournaments
– Salsa Workshop
– Exhibitions
– Handicrafts stalls
– Popular university exhibitions
Saturday 18 December, Ingenio
Feria de Comercio – Carrizal
A lovely, little local commercial Fair on Saturday at Parque Aromeros, located in Carrizal ( just before the airport if coming from the south ). Stalls from local shops, handicrafts, Activities for the little ones, music and much more . The fair is between 10:00-21:00.
Sunday 19 December, Telde
Beach Clean – Beach of Ojos de Garza
SPORTING EVENTS THIS WEEKEND
Saturday 18 December, Mogán
Gran Canaria Pro21 – Stand Up Paddle – Anfi del Mar
GRAN CANARIA PRO21 Stand-Up-Paddle competition takes place from Anfi del Mar beach this Saturday and is an OPEN competition, Spanish Cup and scoring for the circuit of the Canarian Surf Federation. Participating on Saturday will be the smallest in the family through to adult amateurs, as well as some of the best stand-up-paddle boarders in the world. The categories will be divided by age and experience, each having their respective distances and viewed with equal importance.
This competition moves from summer to mid-December thanks to the mild climate of #GranCanaria, which allows the practice of water sports all year round, and which constitutes a prominent attraction for our most active visitors.
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA THIS WEEKEND
Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
On Saturday San Fernando de Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, outside the Municipal Market, located on Avenida Alejandro del Castillo, with bargains for bargain hunters. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán; El Mercadillo de Maspalomas, the main ‘Maspalomas market’ is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
On Saturday in Arguineguín, a second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range preloved treasures to be found and discovered.
On Sunday, the biweekly Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria Farmers and Handicraft Fair is on once again. The market is supposed to be held in a new location, at the recently opened urban park in Motor Grande (just under the GC-1 flyover) from 08:30 -14:30, where you will also find the big old British pump engine from where this part of town gets its name.
On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, is on from 08:00 to 14:00 in the main car park of the Municipal Market, in San Fernando.
LIVE MUSIC THIS WEEKEND
JAZ ALICE MUSIC
Jaz Alice is our most talented and versatile young singer, born in England, she has become a local star performer here on Gran Canaria
THE CHAMPIONS
The most stylish, rockin’est singin’ and jivin’ husband and wife duo in the Atlantic.
The astounding US Rock sensation, now a local star on Gran Canaria, playing out to an international audience and live across the airwaves.
Friday Nirvana Bar in Arguineguín, Ancora Centre
Saturday Rockabella – Playa del Inglés
Sunday The Shamrock in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria
THE 19th HOLE MELONERAS
Bar & Grill. A live music venue and sport bar located in the shopping centre Varadero, Meloneras
Live music from 22:00
On Friday Dan and Tess
On Saturday Chris Mooney
On Sunday Gary Lithgow
Would you like to list your LIVE music events on The Canary Guide? It’s easy to begin, with #WeekendTips, just send us your latest publicity poster!
We offer a range of simple effective ways for you to really get the word out and publicise your gigs and events with us.
Get in touch if you’d like to find out more: Listings@TheCanaryGuide.com or WhatsApp the team on 643276724
If you are a performer, get in touch with us here too, we offer (limited) free listings to professionals who are willing to work with us on our various projects to help inform Gran Canaria about the very best entertainment out there… could that be you?