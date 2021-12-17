With pandemic concerns leading to extra precautions, and Gran Canaria moving to Alert Level 3 we can expect some last minute changes to plans and events over the next few weeks, from what we know now, here are just some of our highlight picks to explore and enjoy this last weekend before Christmas.

There are still many wonderful seasonal events going on around the island as well as the streets of most towns illuminated by all the festive, decorative lights. There are Christmas markets in Playa del Inglés and Valsequillo as well as special seasonal events in Gáldar. The old merchant quarter, Triana shopping area in Las Palmas, celebrates their 5th annual Happy Market, this weekend, and one of our most amazing dog breeds, native to these islands, can be admired in Valsequillo.

Remember to always follow the rules and regulations set by the organisers of any event you choose to attend, be kind to workers and look after yourselves and one another.