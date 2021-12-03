The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 3-5 December 2021

SPORTING EVENTS THIS WEEKEND

Saturday, 4 December, Mogán

IV Mogán Open Water

‘The Mogán Open Water’ swim competition on Saturday will be the final point of the Open Water Series 2021 and is scored in the Canary Islands Open Water Cup of the Canarian Swimming Federation.

The finish line for all distances is Las Marañuelas beach in Arguineguín.

From Playa de Mogán at 09:15, crossing 10100 meters

From Puerto Rico beach at 11:00, crossing 4,600 meters,

From Anfi del Mar beach at 12:00, crossing 2100 meters

4-6 December, Las Palmas

Gran Canaria Beachvolleyball Festival

This is the 3rd Gran Canaria Beach Volleyball Festival taking place on La Playa de las Alcaravaneras in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

120 international teams, 60% of which are from outside the islands, both from the peninsula and from other countries like Italy, Germany, the Czech Republic, Norway and Switzerland.

This amateur tournament is aimed at local, national and international beach volleyball lovers who want to combine leisure and sport on Gran Canaria, and will have a mixed category competition, male and female categories and, as a novelty, the mixed 4×4 category.

The event will take place on the Alcaravaneras beach, the sports beach par excellence (part of the Canary Islands Specialised Centre for Sports Technification, belonging to the Canarian Volleyball Federation; CETD).

On Saturday, December 4 mixed category 2×2

On Sunday, the men’s and women’s categories and

on Monday, the mixed 4×4 category as novelty.



4-11 December, Gran Canaria

Gran Canaria Bike Week – La Cicloturista

Gran Canaria Bike Week – La Cicloturista is a cycling event on Gran Canaria that has been celebrated since 1988.

2021 will make it 33 years old, held this year 4-11 December. It is a combination of sport, tourism, gastronomy, history and much more cycling through deep ravines, around imposing volcanic craters and under and over cliffs, as well as by the wonderful dunes of Maspalomas and beaches on our fairytale island.

“Remember, that when there is a sporting event happening on Gran Canaria it also means that there might be some momentary traffic delays on the routes during the cycling routes and days.”

4-5 December, Arucas

VIII Gran Canaria Bestial Race

This Bestial Race returns to Gran Canaria 4-5 December 2021.

Arucas once again is the setting for the eighth edition of one of the most extreme obstacle courses in Spain.

This year 750 participants in three modalities will face the mud to test their ability to overcome whatever stands in their way. Gran Canaria once again proves to be an exceptional location for the celebration of outdoor events during the winter months.

This qualifying event for the OCR World Championship and the OCR European Championship also acts as a scoring event for the OCRA SPAIN National Obstacle Championship and the Canary Island Obstacle Championship.

The headquarter is Campo de Fútbol Elías Rizcallal. This race is all about running, obstacles and mud! From the toughest routes for professionals, amateurs to a fun race with friends.

30.11-4.12, Maspalomas

Kitefoil World Series

The Kitefoil World series Gran Canaria comes to an end this Saturday. The final of the KiteFoil World Series is held on #GranCanaria waters in #Maspalomas.

This test takes place at the Las Burras beach in the municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana and brings together the best kitefoilers from around the world.