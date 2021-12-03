The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 3-5 December 2021
A lovely first December weekend ahead, with a national bank holiday on a Monday making it an option, for many locals, to enjoy a long “puente” (bridge) weekend.
In the run up to the season’s main festivities, there is a wonderful selection of events to attend, with fairs and Christmas markets happening over the next few weeks. Here are just some of our top picks for this weekend, including, among others, markets galore, Mogán’s winter Avocado Fair in Arguineguín, a Christmas Fair in the mountain town of Vega de San Mateo, monthly markets in La Aldea and Tejeda and multiple sporting events. Check out loads more events on our Canary Guide calendar at
https://TheCanaryGuide.com
Upcoming Bank holidays:
Monday, 6 December is Spanish Constitution Day (Día de la Constitución) and marks the 43rd anniversary of the referendum held on December 6, 1978 to enshrine into law the document that officially converted Spain into a Socialist Democracy. Two days later Wednesday, 8 December, the religious feast of the Immaculate conception celebrates the christian belief in a virgin preserved from “original sin”, even in pregnancy. Both days are national holidays in Spain.
With two bank holidays coming up, it also means that Governmental offices will be closed on both days. Various independent stores and shopping centres either open or close, depending on how each has chosen their quota of extra days and then there are those bigger, or newer, ones that open 365 days a year, like Las Arenas in Las Palmas and Mogan Mall in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria.
The last of the Patronal Saint’s festivities for the year on Gran Canaria starts next week, in the lovely mountain village of Santa Lucia, on 7th December. The main day of festivities is on Monday 13 December and it is also a local bank holiday throughout the southeastern municipality.
Spanish State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, forecast a weekend starting with light breezes and some cloud cover, and sunshine prevailing throughout Saturday in the southern municipality of Mogán.
It is good to remember that the weather at this time of year can be quite changeable, and hard to predict, even just a short distance inland from the usually much sunnier coastal weather on the south.
Saturday and Sunday look good around the island, so a great weekend for an adventure in the mountains, though it could be a little instability on Friday. All in all average daytime temperatures should stay a comfortable, “winterly” 22ºC in the shade, though certainly a touch colder up in the summits, with the longer-range predicted snow level dropping below 1700m later next week, if any rain finds us at the same time, we may be looking at a lovely seasonal frosting up top.
*** Check the regular markets and a range of other events on our main calendar at The Canary Guide website***
HOLIDAY SEASON EVENTS ON GRAN CANARIA THIS WEEKEND
VEGA DE SAN MATEO
3-5 December, Vega de San Mateo
Feria de Navidad 2021
The lovely old mountain market town of San Mateo has one of the most popular weekend fruit and veg offerings straight from the farmers of the cumbres, and this weekend is celebrating their Christmas Fair, 3-5 December. Enjoy the lively market with a festive atmosphere accompanied by music performances, Santa’s House and entertainment for the kids.
On Friday 16:00-20:00
On Saturday 10:00-20:00
On Sunday 10:00 -15:00
LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
3 December – 7 January, Las Palmas
XVI Belen de Arena
Gran Canaria’s biggest nativity sculpture, the 16th Sand Art “Belen de Arena” 2021 Nativity in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, is scheduled to open this Friday on Las Canteras Beach from 16:00.
Every year one of the city’s landmarks is reproduced and included as part of the main scene, in sand sculpture, and this year it is the Alfredo Kraus Auditorium and concert hall.
Opening hours :
10:00-22:00 every day
Exceptions:
24 and 31 December and 5 January, the closing time is 20:00
This is one of the main seasonal attractions in the capital, and for the island.
24 November – 6 January, Las Palmas
Christmas Program Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 2021-2022
Las Palmas moves towards Christmas with a program of free, solidarity-focused entertainment events. Concerts, nativity scenes, children’s theatre, workshops, markets, and the arrival of SS.MM. – The Three Wise Men from the East – culminating in the subsequent parades that are part of the tradition for the seasonal calendar of activities.
See the full program of events and activities HERE!
SANTA BRIGÍDA
Santa Brígida inaugurate their Christmas season this Friday, December 3 with the traditional lighting of the Christmas lights.
The big tree located on Calle Nueva will be the first to turn on the lights on Friday at 18:30. For the first time, the Casa de la Navidad will open its doors in the municipality. The central space will accommodate Santa Claus and his elves this year with free admission for families. This magical Christmas house can be visited between 3-23 December 2021 and is open from 17:00- 20:00 every day of the week, except December 6 and 8 ( they are bank holidays ).
CHRISTMAS EVENTS IN SHOPPING CENTERS
3-5 December 2021
Christmas Handicrafts Market Mogán Mall
A lovely little Artisanal market to enjoy at the Mogan Mall shopping centre in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria, started on 19 November. The market is open during the weekends, Friday to Sunday between 17:00-21:00. The Mogan Mall fountain show is on Fridays and Saturdays at 20:00
Christmas Handicrafts at The Market Puerto Rico
‘Regalarte’ Christmas market at The Market Puerto Rico is on every weekend between 26 November 2021 and 5 January 2022. A market with local artisans and artists all sharing one common denominator: sustainable, artisanal and zero kilometre orient products. The market will also have workshops, talks and exhibitions, as well as activities for the little ones.
Sunday, 5 December 2021
Every Sunday Christmas activities in CC El Tablero. The shopping centers’ Toy Factory is open every Sunday with activities for children. Schedule for magical Christmas activities is in the morning 11:00-13:00 and afternoon 18:00-20:00. Its free entry in order of arrival and with capacity control.
Sunday, 5 December, Mogán
VI Feria del Aguacate
The 6th Mogán Avocado Fair this Sunday is in Arguineguín. The Fair takes place at Plaza Pérez Galdós, next to the main church in Arguineguín from 10:00 to 14:00.
In this 2021 edition of the fair, locally grown delicious avocados and other seasonal produce, fruits and vegetables, products made in an artisanal way such as wine, bread, sweets, jams, oil, etc as well as local crafts.
Saturday, 4 December, La Aldea
La Aldea de San Nicolás Mercadillo y muestra de Artesanía y complementos
A Christmas edition of the La Aldea Market this Saturday, in the Open Commercial Zone (ZCA), around Calle Real, in front of the church from 17:00 to 22:00. Enjoy an afternoon with musical performances, children’s actvities and a Christmas lights-on event. – Museum Route (Prior registration by WhatsApp 682 22 58 98 or by email turismo@aytolaaldea.com)
This is a lovely monthly local market to visit in the westernmost municipality of the island, with local produce, artisans and music on offer, every first Saturday of each month.
Mercadillo y Muestra de Artesanía y Complementos, Christmas edition – La Aldea
Sunday, 5 December, Tejeda
Mercado Agrícola y Artesanal de Tejeda
The monthly Agricultural and Handicrafts Market in, officially, one of the most beautiful villages in Spain, Tejeda this Sunday will be accompanied by a concert from Germán López.
There will be 20 handicraft and accessories stalls, children’s entertainment, tastings, folk music groups and some other surprises.
In addition, you can enjoy the Germán López concert from 13:00 in the Plaza Nuestra Señora del Socorro (limited capacity*). There will also be an opportunity to acquire a SOLIDARITY t-shirt, raising funds for La Palma.
(*) Limited capacity according to COVID regulations (mandatory use of a mask), call 928 666 001 to reserve a place, from Monday to Friday from 08:00 to 14:00
“Germán López is a young musician born on Gran Canaria, who from the age of ten began to perform in public, on most occasions collaborating with José Antonio Ramos on various stages around Gran Canaria and Tenerife.”
SPORTING EVENTS THIS WEEKEND
Saturday, 4 December, Mogán
IV Mogán Open Water
‘The Mogán Open Water’ swim competition on Saturday will be the final point of the Open Water Series 2021 and is scored in the Canary Islands Open Water Cup of the Canarian Swimming Federation.
The finish line for all distances is Las Marañuelas beach in Arguineguín.
From Playa de Mogán at 09:15, crossing 10100 meters
From Puerto Rico beach at 11:00, crossing 4,600 meters,
From Anfi del Mar beach at 12:00, crossing 2100 meters
4-6 December, Las Palmas
Gran Canaria Beachvolleyball Festival
This is the 3rd Gran Canaria Beach Volleyball Festival taking place on La Playa de las Alcaravaneras in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
120 international teams, 60% of which are from outside the islands, both from the peninsula and from other countries like Italy, Germany, the Czech Republic, Norway and Switzerland.
This amateur tournament is aimed at local, national and international beach volleyball lovers who want to combine leisure and sport on Gran Canaria, and will have a mixed category competition, male and female categories and, as a novelty, the mixed 4×4 category.
The event will take place on the Alcaravaneras beach, the sports beach par excellence (part of the Canary Islands Specialised Centre for Sports Technification, belonging to the Canarian Volleyball Federation; CETD).
On Saturday, December 4 mixed category 2×2
On Sunday, the men’s and women’s categories and
on Monday, the mixed 4×4 category as novelty.
4-11 December, Gran Canaria
Gran Canaria Bike Week – La Cicloturista
Gran Canaria Bike Week – La Cicloturista is a cycling event on Gran Canaria that has been celebrated since 1988.
2021 will make it 33 years old, held this year 4-11 December. It is a combination of sport, tourism, gastronomy, history and much more cycling through deep ravines, around imposing volcanic craters and under and over cliffs, as well as by the wonderful dunes of Maspalomas and beaches on our fairytale island.
“Remember, that when there is a sporting event happening on Gran Canaria it also means that there might be some momentary traffic delays on the routes during the cycling routes and days.”
4-5 December, Arucas
VIII Gran Canaria Bestial Race
This Bestial Race returns to Gran Canaria 4-5 December 2021.
Arucas once again is the setting for the eighth edition of one of the most extreme obstacle courses in Spain.
This year 750 participants in three modalities will face the mud to test their ability to overcome whatever stands in their way. Gran Canaria once again proves to be an exceptional location for the celebration of outdoor events during the winter months.
This qualifying event for the OCR World Championship and the OCR European Championship also acts as a scoring event for the OCRA SPAIN National Obstacle Championship and the Canary Island Obstacle Championship.
The headquarter is Campo de Fútbol Elías Rizcallal. This race is all about running, obstacles and mud! From the toughest routes for professionals, amateurs to a fun race with friends.
30.11-4.12, Maspalomas
Kitefoil World Series
The Kitefoil World series Gran Canaria comes to an end this Saturday. The final of the KiteFoil World Series is held on #GranCanaria waters in #Maspalomas.
This test takes place at the Las Burras beach in the municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana and brings together the best kitefoilers from around the world.
MARKETS ON THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA 3-5 DECEMBER
Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
On Saturday San Fernando de Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, outside the Municipal Market, located on Avenida Alejandro del Castillo, with bargains for bargain hunters. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas, the main ‘Maspalomas market’ is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
On Saturday in Arguineguín, a second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range preloved treasures to be found and discovered.
On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, is on from 08:00 to 14:00 in the main carpark of the Municipal Market, in San Fernando.
On Sunday, the biweekly Farmers and Handicraft Fair of Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria is on again and in a new location this Sunday. The market is held in the urban park in Motor Grande (just under the GC-1 flyover) from 08:30 -14:30, where you will also find the big old British pump engine from where this part of town gets its name.
Saturday 4 December, Arucas
Mercado Agrícola de Vecindario
The biweekly Saturday Agricultural Market in Vecindario still takes place on the main street at the Plaza de Los Algodoneros (next to the Hotel Avenida de Canarias ) 🍉🌼🥔🥑🍌 Get the best seasonal fruit and vegetables, bread, flowers and much more, straight from the local farmers and producers.
From 08:30 – 13:30 Plaza de Los Algodoneros
“It is also the perfect opportunity to explore the kilometres-long main street of this neighbourhood, Avenida de Canarias.”
LIVE MUSIC THIS WEEKEND!
THE 19th HOLE MELONERAS
Live Music from 22:00
On Friday Dan & Tess
On Saturday Chris Mooney
On Sunday Al Rivero
JAZ ALICE MUSIC
Jaz Alice is our most talented and versatile young singer, born in England, she has become a local star performer here on Gran Canaria
Friday 3 December, Las Palmas
Bonnie Tyler Concert
Bonnie Tyler is on Gran Canaria and her concert is on Friday, starting at 21:00 in Gran Canaria Arena in Las Palmas. The Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler, internationally known for her very gorgeous husky voice is performing in Las Palmas as part of the “Festival Mar Abierto”. There are two Bonnie Tyler concerts in the Canary Islands, December 3 in Gran Canaria and December 4 in Tenerife.
Remember the songs? Total Eclipse of the Heart“, “It’s A Heartache” or “Holding Out For A Hero“
TICKETS ARE STILL AVAILABLE! Get them at special 50% discounted price at festivalmarabierto.com
HARD ROCK CAFE GRAN CANARIA
MULLIGAN’S PLAYA DEL INGLES
Would you like to list your LIVE music events on The Canary Guide? It’s easy to begin, with #WeekendTips, just send us your latest publicity poster!
We offer a range of simple effective ways for you to really get the word out and publicise your gigs and events with us.
Get in touch if you’d like to find out more: Listings@TheCanaryGuide.com or WhatsApp the team on 643276724
If you are a performer, get in touch with us here too, we offer (limited) free listings to professionals who are willing to work with us on our various projects to help inform Gran Canaria about the very best entertainment out there… could that be you?