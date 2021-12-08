Spain’s Congress of Deputies (Spanish Parliament) on December 2nd approved an amendment to the revised Traffic, Motor Vehicle and Road Safety Law, finalising the parliamentary procedure that has been carried out over the last 6 months to improve road safety in Spain. The new regulation makes it explicitly illegal for cars and motorcycles to exceed any speed limits on conventional roads when they pass other vehicles, doing away with the previously allowed excess up to 20 km/h. 6 points will be deducted for being found to have held a mobile in your hand while driving and 4 for not using a seat belt.

The objective has been to update several parts of of the Law on Permit Points, a tool that has been proven valid to reduce accident rates on the road, but was in need of updating to improve the efficiency of the system, adapting it to the present times and to reinforce road safety. In addition, other articles of the Law have been modified, most of them, put forward by the parliamentary groups that have helped to make the Law more open and oriented to the present day and new future mobility. All these new features come into force three months after the publication of the Law in Spain’s Official State Gazette (BOE).