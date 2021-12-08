Spain’s Congress of Deputies (Spanish Parliament) on December 2nd approved an amendment to the revised Traffic, Motor Vehicle and Road Safety Law, finalising the parliamentary procedure that has been carried out over the last 6 months to improve road safety in Spain. The new regulation makes it explicitly illegal for cars and motorcycles to exceed any speed limits on conventional roads when they pass other vehicles, doing away with the previously allowed excess up to 20 km/h. 6 points will be deducted for being found to have held a mobile in your hand while driving and 4 for not using a seat belt.
The objective has been to update several parts of of the Law on Permit Points, a tool that has been proven valid to reduce accident rates on the road, but was in need of updating to improve the efficiency of the system, adapting it to the present times and to reinforce road safety. In addition, other articles of the Law have been modified, most of them, put forward by the parliamentary groups that have helped to make the Law more open and oriented to the present day and new future mobility. All these new features come into force three months after the publication of the Law in Spain’s Official State Gazette (BOE).
Main new amendments :
- Distractions.
An increase from 3 to 6 points, to be deducted, for using mobile phone devices, or holding in the hand, while driving.
Since 2016, distractions at the wheel have been the leading cause of fatal accidents (31%), in 2020 the penalties increased to 3 points. The proliferation of social networks, our general dependence on mobiles are seen as harmful elements while driving, therefore the points to be deducted have been increased, keeping the financial penalty at €200.
- Seat belts and protection elements.
Increase from 3 to 4 the points, to be deducted, for not using a seat belt or not using them properly, as well as child restraint systems, helmets and other mandatory protection elements. The same penalty of €200 is maintained.
1 in 4 deaths in traffic accidents still are while not use a seat belt or similar device as required.
- More safety for cyclists.
Cyclists’ safety is being increased by making it mandatory, on roads with more than one lane in each direction, for motorists to change lanes when overtaking cyclists or mopeds. In addition, points to be deducted will be increased from 4 to 6 when overtaking, endangering or hindering cyclists without leaving the mandatory minimum separation of 1.5m, with a fine of €200. Stopping or parking in bike lanes or on cycle paths is also prohibited
- Throwing objects on the road.
The penalty increases from 4 to 6 points, to be deducted, when caught throwing objects on the road that could cause accidents or fires, or anywhere in its vicinity.
- Unification of the period to recover the points.
Two years without committing infractions is the period that has to elapse for a driver to recover their balance of points. Until the approval of the reform Law, this period varied depending on the seriousness of the offence committed. It has been simplified so that it is easier to understand and communicate.
- Safe and efficient Driving Courses.
2 points of can be recovered for taking courses on safe and efficient driving. A Ministerial order will develop the necessary requirements and the conditions that must be met.
These courses are becoming established as good practice and represent additional training for drivers.
- Minors and alcohol and drugs.
Underage drivers of any vehicle (mopeds, AM permit, motorcycles up to 125cc, bicycles and personal mobility vehicles) may not drive with alcohol levels greater than 0, both in the blood and in exhaled air.
- The built in breathalyser device (Alcoholock) will be mandatory for all road passenger transport vehicles that are registered after July 6, 2022.
These vehicles are required to have an interface installed for the installation of these devices. This is a measure now demanded by the road passenger transport sector.
- Overtaking.
Cars and motorcycles can no longer exceed the speed limit, previously permitted at 20 km/h higher than the limit in force, on conventional roads when they overtake other vehicles.
Two out of every three fatal accidents occur on conventional roads. In 2019, the reference year, there were 239 deaths in frontal collisions on conventional roads. This amendment abolishes this in line with the principles of a safe system, by eliminating or reducing risks and overtaking on conventional roads is one of the most risky.
Other changes
In addition, the new Law also includes other novelties:
– Motorists.
The use of certified or approved wireless devices is authorised for use in motorcycle helmets, for communication or navigation purposes, provided that they do not affect driving safety.
– Restrictions in Low Emission Zones.
A new serious offence has been introduced, with a €200 fine for not respecting traffic restrictions, in the event of excess pollution and in low-emission areas.
The Climate Change and Energy Transition Law obliges municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants to establish Low Emission Zones.
– Cheat in exams to obtain a driving license.
An infraction has been introduced, with a €500 penalty, for anyone found to be using intercommunication devices, not authorised by regulations, in tests to obtain and recover driving permits or licenses or other administrative authorisations to drive or collaborate or assist with the use of said devices.
In addition, the applicant will not be able to present themselves again to obtain the permit within a period of 6 months.
-Autonomous vehicles.
For the first time, reference to automated vehicles has been included in the new Spanish legislation, in several articles of the Traffic Law.