Mogán council to suspend some of the markets until further notice

Posted by | Tue, December 21, 2021 | , , | 0 |

Mogán council to suspend some of the markets until further notice

The Mogán town council has decided that the current Alert Level 3 will require them to suspend the Monday Market, for handicrafts, in Playa de Mogan and the Tuesday Market, in Arguineguín, however they will apparently not be closing the Friday Market, popular with tourists, in Playa de Mogán, or some of the other smaller tourism-oriented markets. The town hall have cited difficulties in complying with the provisions of Decree Law 11/2021, of September 2, which stipulates a maximum capacity of 50%, at Level 3, and certain other delimitations aimed at ensuring preventative measures between workers, clients and pedestrians are maintained:

Markets closing during Level 3
– Arguineguín Market, held on Tuesdays.
– Handicraft market in Playa de Mogán, held on Mondays.

Markets that remain active:
– Mogán Market, ‘Mercadillo de Mogán’ held on Fridays.
– Agricultural market in Puerto Rico, which is held every other Sunday.
– Second-hand market in Arguineguin at Plaza Negra held on Saturdays.
– Craft market in the Plaza de Las Marañuelas, which is held on Tuesdays.

#WeCrossMountains

✳The suspension of the indicated markets will be maintained until a new statement is issued by the local town council.

It seems that tourism has had a large influence on this decision, and not control of any preventative measures, since many have reported to us in recent weeks that during the Friday market, there is apparently no control whatsoever, people do not wear their masks, and still crowd closely together. It is however very popular with tourists, attracting a great influx of visitors from resort towns like Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria, which is another area where concerns have been raised over the town hall’s ability to influence how well measures are being observed.

