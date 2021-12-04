The Comprehensive Service of the Temporary Animal Stay Centre began activity last week, reopening the municipal shelter for abandoned animals. The provision of this service, which includes the control of cat colonies, has been awarded to the specialist company ‘Canary Dog Island’ for a total of €72,760.

The Local Town Council has entrusted this company, who have experience working with other town halls, with the collection or capture of abandoned animals, their transport and custody to the pound, in addition to their sanitary treatments and, above all, the search for families who would like to adopt.

Health measures focus on possible cures, provision of food and preventive care for those affected by diseases. The local council, as part of its commitment to animal welfare, and in particular abandoned and homeless animals, will now work through this service to find forever homes and families to adopt.

The municipal shelter has capacity for 25 spaces, in kennels with firm, non-slip flooring, automatic drinking fountains with continuous water. The facilities also have boxes for cats as well as transport boxes for animal collection.

The Local Councillor for Health, Clara Inés Martel commented that, “the abandonment of animals increases during these Christmas dates, so I call on the residents of the municipality to make use of the adoption service launched a few days ago by the consistory”.