The policia local inspection carried out resulted in 9 infractions to be processed by the Cabildo, island Government, due to at least one taxi from San Bartolomé de Tirajana, found providing services without authorisation through the platform enabled by the Cabildo for collecting airport passengers who have previously arranged the journey, and 8 VTCs who could not show the transfers booked at the time that they were identified.

In addition, a complaint has been filed against a taxi found operating in areas meant for other public transport operators.

The police operation, in addition to the transport inspection, enabled a traffic control, responding to requests from the airport management who demanded an intervention to regulate malpractice by private drivers who misuse the various spaces for loading and unloading, parking and areas designated for People with Reduced Mobility (PRM).

With regard to the traffic stops, 2 complaints have been issued regarding ITVs ( MOT, Technical test of vehicles) to be processed by the DGT ( The Directorate-General for Traffic) and 33 vehicles were reported on the upper floor, and one vehicle removed by a tow truck for having been parked for six hours on a pedestrian crossing.