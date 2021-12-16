Consequently, the regional government has decided that Gran Canaria and Tenerife will move up to Alert Level 3 from midnight on Saturday morning. Antonio Olivera, Deputy Minister of the Presidency, announced the move at a press conference this afternoon, following the Governing Council cabinet meeting. La Palma will also move up to level 2, while Fuerteventura remains at Level 3 and the rest of the islands at Level 1.

The Ministry of Health will now also request that the courts accept mandatory implementation of COVID certificates for restaurants and leisure venues (which was voluntary when initially introduced last week). The Canarian Government are of the opinion that the courts will give the go-ahead, based on the current situation on the Islands and the fact that other similar measures have been applied in other autonomous communities of Spain.

All Christmas events are to be cancelled in the schools throughout the archipelago.

Level 3 restrictions

At level 3, meetings are reduced to a maximum of 6 people, unless they are all living together, and nightlife establishments must close no later than 2am. The government are advising the postponement or cancellations of all large events, and those that go ahead will not be able to have more than a thousand attendees. TheCanaryNews.com will publish a full list of dos and don’ts tomorrow.

Health Minister appeals for common sense

The Canary Islands Minister of Health, Blas Trujillo, pointed out this Thursday morning during a radio interview with the Cope Canarias Network that “there is a high probability that the two capital islands will rise in level this Thursday after the Governing Council is held”.

“I appeal for social awareness, caution and the continuation of all security measures. It is very important that the population is vaccinated and also continues to use masks, hand gels and keep the safety distance” he said “Otherwise we will have to take more restrictive measures in the Canary Islands to stop contagion”

The Minister also confirmed that there are two cases of the Ómicron variant in the Canary Islands, one in Gran Canaria and another in Tenerife. He pointed out that there are another 75 suspected positives being studied.

The latest figures

According to the Regional Government’s latest figures, the 7-day Accumulated Incidence (7dAI) for the Canary Islands now stands at 251.38 cases per 100,000 population, and the 14dAI is now at 370.6 cases per 100,000.

Tenerife by far now has the fastest growing daily incidence, with 1,000 new cases confirmed today, totalling 4,943 now active; Gran Canaria has 342 more than the previous day, with 3,437 active. Lanzarote added 61 new positives and have 317 active cases; Fuerteventura has 47 new cases, and 986 active. La Palma adds 24 new positives to total 124 active. La Gomera has registered five new cases, with 26 active. El Hierro adds three, and is monitoring 15 active cases.

A total of 2,523,642 diagnostic tests have been carried out on the Islands, of which 12,327 were done yesterday, having more than doubled the amount of daily tests record over the last 3 months. The weekly average number of tests producing positives has shot up over recent days to now stand at more than 9% (averaged over the last 7 days) of all clinical tests coming back positive for coronavirus, up from 5% this time last month, and just 2% a month before that. The actual number testing positive yesterday was more than 13% of tests administered.