Over the next few hours we will see how they are to be modified, although it is no mystery and will not be a surprise for Gran Canaria and Tenerife to move up to Level 2, with data” said Oliveira. These islands have been where the majority of the new cases in the Canary Islands have been detected over recent days.

Tenerife today added 210 cases and 2,351 active cases; while Gran Canaria has 2,474 active cases, 195 more than the day previous.

This leaves a 14-day Accumulated Incidence (14dAI) of 243.48 cases per 100,000 population on Gran Canaria and 205.36 on Tenerife. Oliveira explained that we will have to”continue monitoring to see if we have reached the crest of this new wave.”

The implementation of the voluntary COVID certificates, in the Canary Islands, comes into force this Friday, enabling all venues open to the public to request proof of covid status (Vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from the infection) which will allow them to operate at the Alert Level directly below the one they are currently designated. This means that if Gran Canaria is confirmed at Level 2 on Friday, and a venue there chooses to adopt the Covid Certificate framework, they will be able to operate at Level 1 restrictions.

Oliveira said that in recent days on the Canary Islands there has been a detected tendency towards stagnation in the rate of cases accumulated per 100,000 population, observed over seven days, particularly on the island of Tenerife, where it even appears to be in slight decline. However todays figures, adding more than 500 new cases being monitored could well be a sign of worse to come.

At the moment, this Thursday, all the Canary Islands are at Health Alert Level 1, except Fuerteventura, which last week entered Level 3 restrictions (designated with a red traffic light for High Risk).