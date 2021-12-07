Gran Canaria’s Dr. Negrín University Hospital is continuing to carry out genomic sequencing of other samples taken from four other people, who have tested positive for COVID-19, to determine if they too are carrying the Omicron variant strain. The results should be known in the next few days.

The Canary Islands health authorities are tracking the evolution of the new variant to determine if its incidence in the Archipelago is likely to increase, however on the basis of what has been observed so far, in other territories where it is present, it is foreseeable that this strain of SARS-CoV-2 will acquire prominence, though no assumptions are being made regarding its behaviour less than two weeks after its discovery first detected by Lancet Laboratories’ Molecular Pathology Department in Johannesburg, following a sudden spike in the numbers of patients testing positive in South Africa’s Gauteng province.

Genomic surveillance network monitoring

With this first confirmed case of Ómicron in the Canary Islands Archipelago, the COVID-19 genomic surveillance network will continue monitoring, using a system of protocols for the detection and control of the various known SARS -Cov2 variants that have reached the Islands.

The Regional network, set up through the Directorate of Public Health, establishes a series of controls that allow a coordinated record of the incidence of different strains on the Islands.