The 7-day Accumulated Incidence in the Canary Islands now stands at 541.88 cases per 100,000 population and over 14 days 751.12 cases per 100,000.

Tenerife adds 1,736 new cases with 11,392 epidemiologically active; Gran Canaria has 662 more new cases than the day before and 5,332 active. Lanzarote adds 121 new cases with 624 currently active; Fuerteventura has 84 new cases and 1,378 active. La Palma adds 36 new positives, with 217 active. El Hierro adds 12 new positives, to total 39 active cases. La Gomera adds 19 new cases, resulting in 72 currently active.

To date, a total of 2,601,435 diagnostic tests have been carried out in the Islands, of which 17,645 were carried out yesterday, the highest figure recorded in one day since the pandemic began.

144 new outbreaks with 689 cases

The Canary Islands have reported 144 new outbreaks this week, incorporating 689 cases. These new “shoots” are distributed as follows: 50 on Gran Canaria, 47 on Tenerife, 18 on Fuerteventura, 18 on Lanzarote, seven on La Palma, two on La Gomera and two on El Hierro.

The vast majority of new outbreaks are social (55) and family (45), with about half as many work (20) or education (20) related, two in healthcare settings, one in a social care setting and one of mixed origin.

Old outbreaks: one with 273 cases linked to nightlife

26 old outbreaks are also being monitored, among which one of the most numerous stands out, associated with a nightlife venue in Tenerife, reported last week, which is already confirmed to have affected 273 people with cases on other islands too; a social outbreak linked to a leisure establishment, with family branches, in Tenerife has affected 59 people; and one other of mixed origin on Gran Canaria has caused at least 49 cases.