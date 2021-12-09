Level 1 : closing time is established as 04:00 am and outdoor licensed capacity 100% and 75% indoors.

: closing time is established as 04:00 am and outdoor licensed capacity 100% and 75% indoors. Level 2 : closing time is established as 03:00 am and outdoor licensed capacity 75% and 50% indoors.

: closing time is established as 03:00 am and outdoor licensed capacity 75% and 50% indoors. Level 3 : closing time is established as 02:00 am and outdoor licensed capacity 50% and 33% indoors.

The schedules and capacity limits now in force are as follows, in general:

Likewise, it was agreed that these hours and set capacities for each Alert Level may be increased in establishments and activities that make use of the voluntary Covid Certificate request framework, which will come into effect on Friday throughout the Canary Islands. Allowing establishments and activities to benefit from restrictions at one level lower than established at the time for the island in question.

This means that the closing hours and licensed client capacity of those establishments and activities using the covid certificate will be as follows:

Level 1 : hours unlimited, with 100% capacity both indoors and outdoors.

: hours unlimited, with 100% capacity both indoors and outdoors. Level 2 : closing by 4:00 a.m., with 100% capacity outdoors and 75% indoors.

: closing by 4:00 a.m., with 100% capacity outdoors and 75% indoors. Level 3 : closing by 3:00 am, with 75% capacity outdoors and 50% indoors.

App

This modifications will be applicable from midnight on December 15, 2021 until 24.00 hours on January 10, 2022, without prejudice to the possibility being extended depending on the epidemiological situation.

The modification of schedules and capacity is in response to the current epidemiological situation, with a sustained rebound in the spread of SARS-CoV2, based on Decree Law 11/2021, of September 2, which states that the limiting measures that make up the various Alert Levels may be temporarily lifted or totally or partially modulated by the health authorities in territorial areas, depending on the epidemiological situation.

The proposal approved by the Governing Council also establishes that the consumption of food and beverages will be allowed in gaming and betting establishments and venues during all opening hours.

Level 4

However, at Alert Level 4, which has not been modified by the Governing Council, closing hours of establishments remain at no later than 1:00 a.m. and with a maximum capacity allowed of 33% outdoors. and 25% indoors. In the event that any island is designated Level 4, the establishments using the COVID certificate will be able to benefit from 2:00am closure and outdoor capacities of 50% and 33% indoors.

Groups of people in spaces for public and private use

Although not been modified in today’s session, it was highlighted that the current measures establish maximum groups of people in spaces for public and private use, whether indoors or outdoors, except for those living together, as follows:

Level 1 : 12 people maximum, except in the case of cohabitants

: 12 people maximum, except in the case of cohabitants Level 2 : 8 people maximum, except in the case of cohabitants

: 8 people maximum, except in the case of cohabitants Level 3 : 6 people maximum, except in the case of cohabitants

: 6 people maximum, except in the case of cohabitants Level 4 : 6 people maximum, except in the case of cohabitants

As in the case of capacity and closing hours, these limits remain, however for those establishments that properly implement the COVID certificate framework, the measures at the level immediately below that of the island in question will prevail.