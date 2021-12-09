The discovery of the variant on Tenerife was accidental, through simple screening, as the water company worker had not previously travelled to any risk countries, and is now placed under self isolation for monitoring. A total of 11 people are currently being studied, of which only one has required hospital admission.

In that case, a male, middle-aged national police officer on Gran Canaria, with a complete vaccination, had arrived from South Africa days before and, after presenting symptoms compatible with covid-19, was confirmed through a positive PCR test result. He is also in home isolation, according to the protocol established.

The man is in good condition and has mild symptoms, according to reports in local Spanish language press. The contagion potential for this strain of coronavirus is still seen as isolated but is a matter of concern . There are six other covid patients being followed up on suspicion of potentially carrying the Omicron strain.

The results of the genomic sequencing of the samples, both of the positive and of other suspected cases that have tested negative, were announced on Tuesday after studying the cases in depth and according to the protocols at the Doctor Negrín University Hospital on Gran Canaria. The Gran Canaria hospital continues to carry out sequencing processes of other samples taken from four other people who have tested positive for covid-19 to determine if the Ómicron variant is present in their samples. The results of these other sequenced candidates will be known in the next few days.