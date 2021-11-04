The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 5-7 November 2021

5-7 November, Arucas

ENORTE

The North of Gran Canaria’s 19th Enorte Business Fair, one of the biggest of its type on the Canary Islands takes place in the historic town of Arucas, from Friday to Sunday.

The fair was suspended in 2020 due the pandemic. Some of the best businesses on the north of the island, from various fields will be there including new technologies, renewable energies, auto industry, household goods, textiles, food, handicrafts, event and service companies, among many others. Different activities, complementary to the fair, will also take place in the historic centre of Arucas.

This will be the sixth time for Arucas hosting ENORTE since it started back in 2002, organised at the same sports facilities where it all began. 100 stands from various companies, entrepreneurs, social and cultural groups, as well as institutional stands for tourism promotion in the municipalities that make up the Mancommunidad, Commonwealth of the North of Gran Canaria: #Agaete #Artenara #Arucas #Firgas #Galdar #LaAldeadeSanNicolas #Moya #SantaMariadeGuia #Tejeda #Teror #Valleseco

Where: the Fair take place on the football field of Campo De Fútbol Elías Rizkallal, Lugar Barreto, Arucas, Las Palmas

Opening hours :

On Friday 17:00-20:00

On Saturday 10:00-20:00

On Sunday 10:00-15:00