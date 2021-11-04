The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 5-7 November 2021
A lovely November weekend ahead, even with winter, once again, attempting to catch up with Gran Canaria and some unstable weather predictions for the island over the next few days, generally however.
Some exciting events this weekend, including the ENORTE fair in Arucas, the monthly market in La Aldea, Rock & Books Festival comes to an end this weekend in Las Palmas. There is a beach clean happening in Telde and the long range cruisers in this years ARC+ will depart this Sunday from the capital, headed for Cape Verde, the main ARC fleet leave on 21 November. Markets galore on offer all around the island so make sure you check The Canary Guide calendar on the website.
The Spanish State Met Agency, AEMET predict light breezes from the south west, with some cloud cover possible here and there, on Gran Canaria’s south coast. Strong winds from the North, in the capital, and even some rain possible. All in all average daytime temperatures will average a nice, comfortable, autumnal 20ºC in the shade, with warmer weather throughout the southern tourist enclaves.
*** Check the regular markets and a range of other events on our main calendar at The Canary Guide website***
5-7 November, Arucas
ENORTE
The North of Gran Canaria’s 19th Enorte Business Fair, one of the biggest of its type on the Canary Islands takes place in the historic town of Arucas, from Friday to Sunday.
The fair was suspended in 2020 due the pandemic. Some of the best businesses on the north of the island, from various fields will be there including new technologies, renewable energies, auto industry, household goods, textiles, food, handicrafts, event and service companies, among many others. Different activities, complementary to the fair, will also take place in the historic centre of Arucas.
This will be the sixth time for Arucas hosting ENORTE since it started back in 2002, organised at the same sports facilities where it all began. 100 stands from various companies, entrepreneurs, social and cultural groups, as well as institutional stands for tourism promotion in the municipalities that make up the Mancommunidad, Commonwealth of the North of Gran Canaria: #Agaete #Artenara #Arucas #Firgas #Galdar #LaAldeadeSanNicolas #Moya #SantaMariadeGuia #Tejeda #Teror #Valleseco
Where: the Fair take place on the football field of Campo De Fútbol Elías Rizkallal, Lugar Barreto, Arucas, Las Palmas
Opening hours :
On Friday 17:00-20:00
On Saturday 10:00-20:00
On Sunday 10:00-15:00
Saturday 6 November, La Aldea
Mercadillo y Muestra de Artesanía y Complementos
Handicraft and Accessories Market and Exhibition
La Aldea market is a lovely local market to visit in the westernmost municipality of the island, with local produce, artisans and music on offer every first Saturday of each month.
This Saturday, in the open commercial area around Calle Real, in front of the church from 09:00 to 14:00 you can enjoy various activities and an interesting day out on the wild west of the island.
Children’s entertainment at 11:30. La Aldea joins the initiative ”Cómete un plátano por La Palma’ ( ‘Eat a banana for La Palma’), organized by FECOECA (Federation of Commercial Areas of the Canary Islands) – Gran Canaria a Cielo Abierto. “One banana for one euro”.
29 OCTOBER – 7 NOVEMBER, LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
ROCK & BOOKS FESTIVAL 2021
The Music and Literature Festival “Rock & Books 2021”, first celebrated this year in September in the municipality of Agaete and then Arguineguín in Mogán. The Las Palmas Festival is coming to an end this weekend so there is still time to enjoy some awesome concerts and plenty of culture.
Admission is free on a first-come, first-served basis until full capacity is reached.
Literary presentations begin at 18:00, concerts are scheduled at 20:00, 21:00 and 22:00.
All the activities and concerts will take place in the annex of the Plaza de la Música, in Guanarteme, (right beside Alfredo Kraus Auditorium and the Las Arenas shopping centre) with the exception of an expo ‘Music is seen with closed eyes’, by Javi Felipe, which will be located in the Insular Library.
Sunday 7 November, Playa La Garita in Telde
Oceans4Life Gran Canaria – Beach Clean
This Sunday another beach clean by Oceans4Life Gran Canaria. From 10:00-12:00 volunteers are cleaning up the beach of La Garita and el Bufadero in the municipality of Telde. Meeting point is the car park of El Bufadero.
If you want to join this and their other amazing initiative you can sign up via the Oceans4Life facebook page.
Sunday 7 and 21 November, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
ARC Atlantic Rally for Cruisers
Every November since 1986 the ARC Atlantic Rally for Cruisers has set sail from Las Palmas, westward bound across the Atlantic to the Caribbean.
Bringing together yachts from all over the world, the fleet gathers in Las Palmas Marina in the heart of the city.
The ARC is a ‘must do’ for many sailors, and attracts over 200 boats and 1200 people every year to sail 2700 NM across the Atlantic from Gran Canaria to Saint Lucia.
SUNDAY 7 NOVEMBER The ARC+ / Departure at 12:45 – Multihull start and at 13:00 Monohull start
This is the extended route, which will now finish at Camper & Nicholsons Port Louis Marina in Grenada, stopping at Cape Verde after leaving from Las Palmas, this Sunday with 77 boats altogether participating in this year’s ARC+. This cruise always attracts a large number of family boats and this year is no exception, with 20 boats sailing the whole route across to Grenada, this year with a record 43 children on board, aged between 1 to 16 years.
SUNDAY 21 NOVEMBER ARC 2021
Sailing the traditional direct route, from Gran Canaria to Saint Lucia, including a Racing Division, departs 21 November. Approximately 150 yachts and 800 crew will be setting off on this year’s rally.
Start day! at 12:30 Multihulls at 12:45 Racing Divisions and at 13:00 Cruising Divisions
One of the most wonderful sights to see every year is this large flotilla powered by sail and the trade winds, as they head off into the Atlantic headed for the Caribbean. Most will arrive by mid December.
6-7 November, Gran Canaria
Transgranganaria Bike
Transgrancanaria Bike will take place on Saturday and Sunday in the municipalities of Artenara, Tejeda, Santa Lucía and San Bartolomé de Tirajana.
A great two-stage challenge with 3 modalities (Intense, Ansite and Ansite E-bike) through Gran Canaria, which year after year exceeds the representation from many European countries as well as mainland Spain and from other Canary Islands.
The First stage : Artenara – El Garañón; 38.8 km. Departure on Saturday from Artenara at 09:30 from Plaza de San Matías to El Garañon.
The Second stage : El Garañón – Maspalomas 76 km. Departure on Sunday from El Garañon at 08:30 as well as at 09:0 from Santa Lucia with Final point Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
Trophies at 14:30 at Parque Sur de Maspalomas and finish line closed at 16:30. So its going to be a busy day in the urban south park
“The cyclists are using roads open to traffic and the participants do not have the right of way in any case, and must obey the traffic regulations like any other user of the road, taking extreme caution.”
Saturday 6 November, Vecindario
Mercado Agrícola de Vecindario
The biweekly Gran Canaria Agricultural Market in Vecindario offers the opportunity to purchase fresh produce directly from the primary sector (farmers) at an adjusted price. Vegetables, fruits, honey, cheeses, oil, bread and sweets are some of the produce that can be found, constituted to support the primary sector of the region. The freshest products at your fingertips.
This market usually takes place in La Karpa but since July it has been moved to the town centre, on the main street to Plaza de Los Algodoneros, just next to the Hotel Avenida de Canarias. From 08:30-13:30.
“It is also the perfect opportunity to explore the kilometers-long main street of this neighbourhood, Avenida de Canarias”.
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA 5-7 NOVEMBER
Friday is market day in Playa de Mogán. The popular market, in one of the prettiest harbours on Gran Canaria, restarted this month.
On Saturday San Fernando de Maspalomas market puts on offer all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles will once again flood the Municipal Market car park, located on Avenida Alejandro del Castillo, with bargains and bargain hunters. It is one of the markets most enjoyed markets among visitors along with Playa de Mogán market; El Mercadillo de Maspalomas, ‘Maspalomas market’ continues on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
On Saturday in Arguineguín, a second hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with lovely preloved items to be found and discovered.
On Sunday, the second hand market, “rastro” from 08:00 to 14:00 at the carpark of the Municipal Market of San Fernando.
LIVE MUSIC THIS WEEKEND!
THE 19th HOLE MELONERAS
On Friday at 21:45 Dan and Tess
On Saturday at 21:45 Chris Mooney
On Sunday at 21:45 Gary Lithgow
JAZ ALICE MUSIC
Jaz Alice is a talented singer born in England and local star performer on Gran Canaria
The Champions
Rock N Roll Show – (Every Other Week our ‘Johnny Cash & June Carter Story’)
Saturday 6 November, Las Palmas
Happy Piano Day
This Saturday “Happy Piano Day” will be celebrated once again in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
The day starts at 12:00 midday simultaneously in Altavista (plaza de los Juegos Olímpicos de México), La Puntilla (Plaza del Diputado Eduardo Suárez Morales), Plaza de España, the Marquee area in Plaza de Canarias; on Calle Triana at the height of numbers 70 – 72; Plaza Hurtado Mendoza and San Telmo Park
From midday day until 19:00, with a break from 14:00 to 16:00, eighteen pianists will show their talent alone or accompanying others.
This is a very special edition that will also highlight the candidacy of the capital of Gran Canaria as a UNESCO City of Music, the only one of this category in Spain.
Eighteen pianists, alone and accompanied by outstanding musicians, will celebrate next Saturday, November 6, the piano festival and the final stage of the journey through Las Palmas de Gran Canaria to become part of the UNESCO Network of Creative Cities.
The musicians will rotate through seven stages that, from 12:00 to 14:00 and from 16:00 to 19:00, will host up to 35 musical sessions in which guests such as timplist Germán López, the voices of María Agostina Arnold will participate, Cristina James or Karina Infante, the trumpeter Judith Martín González or the guitarist Juanjo Santa Ana, as well as the students of Fábrica La Isleta. The eighth stage, in the Jardines del Atlántico, next to the Alfredo Kraus Auditorium, will be reserved for a final show that, from 20:00 to 21:30, will be starred by the OFGC Youth Choir directed by Marcela Garrón and with the maestro Nauzet Mederos at the piano, in addition to the performance of the prestigious project led by the Catalan pianist María Parra: María Parra Trío