The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 19-21 November 2021

CHRISTMAS LIGHTS SWITCH-ON EVENTS ON GRAN CANARIA

FRIDAY 19 NOVEMBER, MOGÁN

Mogan Mall in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria switch-on the lights and their big pointy tree on Friday at 19:00. It is also the opening day for their lovely little Christmas market, which is happening every weekend from 17:00-21:00 and not forgetting their Fountain Show at 20:00 every Friday!



FRIDAY 19 NOVEMBER, LAS PALMAS

THE FAMOUS CHRISTMAS TREE OF THE SHOPPING CENTRE LAS ARENA WILL BE SWITCHED-ON AT 18:45

FRIDAY, 19 NOVEMBER, SANTA LUCÍA

The festive season 2021 starts in the municipality of Santa Luciá de Tirajana when they fire up the Christmas lights accompanied by two concerts to choose from. Music this weekend, lighting up the night with the ‘Salvapantallas’ in the Plaza de Santa Rafael in Vecindario and next weekend ‘SwingStar’ will perform in the Parque de Santa Lucía up in the original old town, in the mountains

On Friday, 19 November

The official lighting of the Christmas lights on Plaza de Los Algodoneros (Avenida de Canarias) at 20:00.

A Concert by Los Salvapantallas in the Plaza de San Rafael at 21:30

Next weekend on 27 November, the official lighting of the Christmas lights at the Casco de Santa Lucía old town at 19:30 and a concert by SwingStar in the park at 21:00.

Both concerts will be open access until full capacity is reached.

In MASPALOMAS the first phase of Christmas illuminations already started last week on Avenida de Italia and Calle Tejeda, Tunte and Avenida Gran Canaria. With more lights being hung through the streets of Meloneras, Maspalomas, Playa del Inglés, San Agustín and El Tablero all this week.

After finishing in the tourist areas, the work will move to the different neighbourhoods starting with Tunte, Fataga, Cercado Espino, El Pajar, Aldea Blanca, Castillo and Juan Grande.

They expect to complete hanging the lights by Monday November 22, so that all residents will be able to walk through seasonal illuminations for the next few weeks.