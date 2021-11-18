The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 19-21 November 2021
The penultimate weekend in November and the holiday season is officially commencing, with switching-on-the-lights events happening across the island over the coming days. It is going to be a busy weekend on Gran Canaria with a wide range of wonderful events taking place around the Island.
The Spanish State Meteorological Agency, AEMET predict light breezes from the north east, with some cloud cover possible here and there, on Gran Canaria’s south coast, moving round to blow from the west by Saturday. Some strong winds are possible in the North, and the capital, and even some light rain possible. All in all daytime temperatures will average a comfortable, autumnal 22-23ºC in the shade, and warmer weather likely throughout the southern tourist enclaves in direct sunlight. Ocean temperatures should stay around a rather healthy 21ºC all weekend, and conditions should be favourable for the start of the ARC this coming Sunday.
A word to the wise, on the long range forecast, as we get into next week there are predictions of showers with even thunderstorms, and a lightening show, by the end of the week, best to clear those terraces a little and prepare for a possible downpour, but as with all autumn weather on the islands, anything is possible.
*** Check the regular markets and a range of other events on our main calendar at The Canary Guide website***
CHRISTMAS LIGHTS SWITCH-ON EVENTS ON GRAN CANARIA
FRIDAY 19 NOVEMBER, MOGÁN
Mogan Mall in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria switch-on the lights and their big pointy tree on Friday at 19:00. It is also the opening day for their lovely little Christmas market, which is happening every weekend from 17:00-21:00 and not forgetting their Fountain Show at 20:00 every Friday!
FRIDAY 19 NOVEMBER, LAS PALMAS
THE FAMOUS CHRISTMAS TREE OF THE SHOPPING CENTRE LAS ARENA WILL BE SWITCHED-ON AT 18:45
FRIDAY, 19 NOVEMBER, SANTA LUCÍA
The festive season 2021 starts in the municipality of Santa Luciá de Tirajana when they fire up the Christmas lights accompanied by two concerts to choose from. Music this weekend, lighting up the night with the ‘Salvapantallas’ in the Plaza de Santa Rafael in Vecindario and next weekend ‘SwingStar’ will perform in the Parque de Santa Lucía up in the original old town, in the mountains
On Friday, 19 November
The official lighting of the Christmas lights on Plaza de Los Algodoneros (Avenida de Canarias) at 20:00.
A Concert by Los Salvapantallas in the Plaza de San Rafael at 21:30
Next weekend on 27 November, the official lighting of the Christmas lights at the Casco de Santa Lucía old town at 19:30 and a concert by SwingStar in the park at 21:00.
Both concerts will be open access until full capacity is reached.
In MASPALOMAS the first phase of Christmas illuminations already started last week on Avenida de Italia and Calle Tejeda, Tunte and Avenida Gran Canaria. With more lights being hung through the streets of Meloneras, Maspalomas, Playa del Inglés, San Agustín and El Tablero all this week.
After finishing in the tourist areas, the work will move to the different neighbourhoods starting with Tunte, Fataga, Cercado Espino, El Pajar, Aldea Blanca, Castillo and Juan Grande.
They expect to complete hanging the lights by Monday November 22, so that all residents will be able to walk through seasonal illuminations for the next few weeks.
SUNDAY, 21 NOVEMBER, TELDE
XI FERIA DE LA NARANJA, ORANGE FAIR
The eleventh edition of the Telde Orange Fair is on Sunday at the Plaza de San Juan between 09:00-14:00.
The star product of this fair is the local orange harvest, fresher than any you may have tasted, as true KM0 produce, they endure no chilling processes or long transports. It’s a product that generates economy and jobs and that helps preserve the landscape.
Telde Orange Fair offers you this delicious fruit directly from the producers. In addition to orange producers, the fair hosts other local producers who will offer their breads, wines, cheeses, papayas, pastries, and more. The Municipality of Telde currently has a production of more than 2 million kg of oranges.
“A perfect opportunity at the same time to explore one of the oldest neighbourhoods in Telde and on the island, one of the island’s two original pre-hispanic capitals.”
SUNDAY, 21 NOVEMBER, LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
‘ORGANIC MEETING POINT’ MARKET
Another edition of ‘Organic Meeting Point’ on Sunday at the Sotavento Club in the marina, Muelle Deportivo, in the capital, Las Palmas.
This is a market of healthy and sustainable lifestyle options. The market, from 11:30-19:00, includes produce exhibitors covering many sectors involved in the ecological/organic world, from food and drinks, fashion, cleaning, recycled crafts, renewable energy to ecological agriculture.
**This is also the main base for the ARC who will be setting sail across the Atlantic on Sunday too (more info below)
19-20 NOVEMBER, GRAN CANARIA
45º RALLY ISLAS CANARIAS
The Rally Islas Canarias is on this Friday and Saturday.
This Gran Canaria event closes the FIA
This 45th edition is going to kick off in the municipality of Valsequillo, one of the pillars of the Rally Islas Canarias on Friday with a tour as spectacular as in previous editions.
The first stage will also include Tejeda, Santa Lucia and San Mateo. The second stage on Saturday will visit, once again, different parts of the municipality of Moya, Valleseco and Arucas.
“Remember that when there is a rally going on it also means road closures during the stages”
Read more about the rally, the stages and road closures HERE!
20-21 NOVEMBER, MASPALOMAS
GRAN CANARIA MASPALOMAS MARATHON
A busy weekend in Maspalomas with the first edition of the Gran Canaria-Maspalomas Marathon, the most southerly Marathon in Europe.
The event also includes the Spanish Marathon Master Championship granted by the Royal Spanish Athletics Federation. The test takes place through the main streets of Maspalomas and Meloneras.
At 8 am on Sunday, the starting gun will be fired from the Faro de Maspalomas Lighthouse.
“Remember that when there is a sporting event, it also often means road closures during competitions”
Program:
On Saturday, 20 November: Active Run 3K at 09:00 and The HolidayWorld Maspalomas Kids race at 10:30.
On Sunday, 21 November: The Marathon starts at 08:00 and then the 10K at 08:35.
A total of 948 runners have registered for the 42-kilometre event and another 1,597 for the 10-k. About 40% of the participants are coming from outside of Gran Canaria. Among the main countries of origin represented are Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom and Sweden. At the national level Madrid, Catalonia and Andalusia contribute the most participants to this major marathon first.
18-20 November, Expo Area next to the water feature at the Faro de Maspalomas from 10:00-19:00
SUNDAY 21 NOVEMBER, LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
ARC Atlantic Rally for Cruisers
Every November since 1986 the ARC Atlantic Rally for Cruisers has set sail from Las Palmas, westward bound, crossing the Atlantic to the Caribbean. Bringing together yachts and and boaties from all over the world, the fleet have been gathering in Las Palmas Marina, the Muelle Deportivo, in the heart of the city for the last few days and weeks.
This Sunday the ARC Fleet, with 29 nations taking part, start the 36th edition of their traditional direct route from Gran Canaria to Saint Lucia, including a Racing Division.
Approximately 150 yachts and 800 crew will be setting off on this year’s rally, spending 18-21 days at sea at the behest of the trade winds.
Start day! at 12:30 Multihulls at 12:45 Racing Divisions and at 13:00 Cruising Divisions
One of the most wonderful sights to see every year is this large flotilla powered by sail and the trade winds, as they head off into the Atlantic headed for the Caribbean. Most will arrive by mid December.
19-21 NOVEMBER, LAS PALMAS
CANARIAS GAME SHOW
Canarias Game Show, the popular international video games fair, arrives at the Elder Museum in the capital, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. This is a great one for for all audiences and dedicated to both games console and pc gaming lovers. Every day from 10:00-20:00
Canarias Game Show has limited capacity, so get your tickets ( €12,95/day or €29,90/3days ) in advance HERE!
All tickets allow you to compete in tournaments.
For 3 days, the biggest brands, the most important developers in the sector and the very best players will all come together to enjoy the new delights that the video game industry has prepared for us expected for 2021 and 2022.
“During Canarias Game Show, the museum will remain closed to the public”
19-21 NOVEMBER, MELONEAS
1ª FERIA DE ARTESANÍA DE OTOÑO 2021.
The 1st Artisan’s Autumn Craft Fair is coming to an end this weekend.
The Fair is being held in Meloneras, on Calle Mar Mediterráneo, next to the shopping centre Varadero .
The Craft fair is open every day from 10:00-19:00 and is organised by the Cabildo de Gran Canaria and FEDAC, The Foundation for Ethnography and the Development of Canarian Handicrafts.
A perfect opportunity to support local artists and purchase some unique hand-made items ahead of the main gift giving season
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA 19-21 NOVEMBER
Friday is market day in Playa de Mogán. The popular market, in one of the prettiest harbours on Gran Canaria.
Friday – Sunday Enjoy a little Christmas Market at the central square of Mogan Mall from 17:00 to 21:00
On Saturday San Fernando de Maspalomas market puts on offer all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles will once again flood the Municipal Market car park, located on Avenida Alejandro del Castillo, with bargains and bargain hunters. It is one of the markets most enjoyed markets among visitors along with Playa de Mogán market; El Mercadillo de Maspalomas, ‘Maspalomas market’ continues on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
On Saturday in Arguineguín, the second hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with lovely preloved items to be found and discovered.
On Sunday, the second hand market, “rastro” from 08:00 to 14:00 at the carpark of the Municipal Market of San Fernando.
Saturday 20 November, Vecindario
Mercado Agrícola de Vecindario
The biweekly Gran Canaria Agricultural Market in Vecindario offers the opportunity to purchase fresh produce directly from the primary sector (farmers) at an adjusted price. Vegetables, fruits, honey, cheeses, oil, bread and sweets are some of the produce that can be found, constituted to support the primary sector of the region. The freshest products at your fingertips.
This market usually takes place in La Karpa but since July this year it has been moved to the town centre, on the main street to Plaza de Los Algodoneros, just next to the Hotel Avenida de Canarias. From 08:30-13:30.
“It is also the perfect opportunity to explore the kilometers-long main street of this neighbourhood, Avenida de Canarias”.
LIVE MUSIC THIS WEEKEND!
THE 19th HOLE MELONERAS
Live Music from 22:00
On Friday – Dan and Tess
On Saturday – Chris Mooney
On Sunday – Gary Lithgow
JAZ ALICE MUSIC
Jaz Alice is a talented singer born in England and local star performer on Gran Canaria
Friday at Tipsy Hammock from 14:00-16:00 and later in Papi’s Grill in Playa de Inglés at 20:30
Saturday at Tipsy Hammock from 14:00-16:00
On Sunday in Rio Sol Hotel in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria 21:15-22:15
The Champions
The most stylish, rockin’est song and guitar husband and wife duo in the Atlantic Ocean.
On Saturday at Nye Buster Bar
Rock N Roll Show – (Every Other Week our ‘Johnny Cash & June Carter Story’)
On Sunday in Barbacoa Gran Canaria (SHOWBAR)
Kings & Queens Of Swing Show – Rock N Roll Show