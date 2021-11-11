The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 12-14 November 2021

It’s mid November already and it is going to be a nice, busy one on Gran Canaria. The festive season is getting closer and closer and a lot of the Yuletime lights are up already, with many official ‘lights on’ events still to come, so stay tuned.

El Belen de Arena, the sand nativity in Las Palmas, is one of this time of year’s main tourist attractions in the city and across the island, and the countdown has already started, with fencing and preparing of the sands prior to construction and modelling of the sand art Bethlehem in action this week, by the La Puntilla end of Las Canteras beach, in front of the Plaza de Saulo Torón.

Upcoming bank holidays:

Wednesday, November 17 is a local Bank holiday in Telde, due to the festivities in honour of San Gregorio Taumaturgo.