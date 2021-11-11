The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 12-14 November 2021
It’s mid November already and it is going to be a nice, busy one on Gran Canaria. The festive season is getting closer and closer and a lot of the Yuletime lights are up already, with many official ‘lights on’ events still to come, so stay tuned.
El Belen de Arena, the sand nativity in Las Palmas, is one of this time of year’s main tourist attractions in the city and across the island, and the countdown has already started, with fencing and preparing of the sands prior to construction and modelling of the sand art Bethlehem in action this week, by the La Puntilla end of Las Canteras beach, in front of the Plaza de Saulo Torón.
Upcoming bank holidays:
Wednesday, November 17 is a local Bank holiday in Telde, due to the festivities in honour of San Gregorio Taumaturgo.
-
The Spanish State Meteorological Agency, AEMET predict an autumnal weekend. Cloud cover and rain are possible for pretty much the whole island, with night time temperatures dropping to a decidedly chilly 15ºC, or lower, and even the smallest chance of a little snow or frost up at the highest peak. Evenings on Gran Canaria have definitely shifted following the summer heat, meaning it is a good idea to pack a jumper or a jacket, though during the days we’ll still see balmier temperatures reaching towards the mid-20s, and warmer if direct sunlight gets a chance to shine, which it surely will on the more southerly coasts.
This weekend there are so many events, gigs, happenings and festivities on offer, along with some sports to enjoy too:
WOMAD, World of Music, Arts & Dance is back in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and free to attend all weekend.
The 1st Artisan’s Autumn Craft Fair starts on Friday, with some of the islands’ best craftspeople, on Calle Mar Mediterráneo, next to the shopping centre Varadero in Meloneras. It’s perfect opportunity to support your local arts and crafts, and buy hand made treasures ahead of the gift giving season.
Celebrations in honour of Telde’s co-Patron, San Gregorio Taumaturgo, kick off this weekend and the program includes The Gran Canaria Artisanal Beer Festival on Saturday.
In Maspalomas ¡Konnichiwa HolidayWorld! celebrates the music and culture of Japan.
Winter Pride Maspalomas has given Playa del Inglés a welcome lift, with crowds gathering especially in the Yumbo all weekend long.
*** Check out the regular listings and markets and a range of other events on our main calendar at The Canary Guide website***
11-14 November, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
WOMAD LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
WOMAD returns to Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 11-14 November 2021.
This will be the first WOMAD Festival in Europe for over 18 months bringing an exciting line-up of fabulous musicians, from across the islands, Spain and many parts of the world, along with a program of workshops and films. “Mundo de Palabras” – World of words.
WOMAD Las Palmas will integrate literature into this edition. WOMAD 2021 takes places in Parque Santa Catalina, by the Edificio Miller building and in the Plaza de Canarias.
You can get your FREE tickets from LPA Cultura or entrees.es
WOMAD – World of Music, Arts & Dance – is a project originally conceived by Peter Gabriel, the first WOMAD was held in the fields of Shepton Mallet in England, 1982.
Since then, WOMAD has celebrated festivals in over 30 countries, allowing a collective audience that counts millions who have enjoyed the eclectic experience including in Santa Catalina park, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
12-21 NOVEMBER, MELONEAS
1ª Feria de Artesanía de Otoño 2021.
The 1st Artisan’s Autumn Craft Fair is on between 12-21 November 2021 on Calle Mar Mediterráneo, next to the shopping centre Varadero in Meloneras. The fair is open every day from 10:00-19:00, and is organised by the Cabildo de Gran Canaria and FEDAC, The Foundation for Ethnography and the Development of Canarian Handicrafts.
A perfect opportunity to support local artists and purchase some unique hand made items ahead of the main gift giving season
11-17 NOVEMBER, TELDE
Fiestas de San Gregorio Taumaturgo 2021
The municipality of Telde celebrate their festivities in honour of San Gregorio Taumaturgo, co-patron of the municipality, between 11 & 17 November 2021.
The program for the festivities includes concerts, an Artisanal Beer Festival and activities for all the family. All the main events take place at the Plaza de San Gregorio.
Wednesday, November 17, is also a local Bank holiday in the municipality of Telde.
See the full program HERE!
Friday, 12 November:
20:00 the inauguration of the VII Photographic Exhibition of the Enfoques (Con) Macro collective at the Telde Cultural Circle and then Los Coquillos play a free concert at 21:00 in the Plaza.
Saturday, 13 November:
Gran Canaria Artisanal Beer Festival from 12:00 to 21:00 at the Plaza de San Gregorio with a performance from Ron Vodoo at 17:30 (Ron Voodoo are also playing WOMAD on Sunday).
Sunday, 14 November:
Plaza de San Gregorio hosts a day for families with a children’s play area, starting at 16:00.
As part of the festivities, the Tito Cabrera Memorial “Tito Cabrera Ciudad de Telde Cronoescalada” sporting event will be taking place along with the 5th schools’ test for the Gran Canaria Championship throughout the streets of the neighbourhood.
11-28 NOVEMBER, MASPALOMAS
KONNICHIWA HOLIDAYWORLD
Konnichiwa HolidayWorld’s celebration of Japanese culture at Holiday World Maspalomas 11-28 November 2021.
Music, cosplay, workshops, a bonsai exhibition, martial arts, Jpop and much more.
See the full program HERE!
13-14 NOVEMBER, SANTA LUCÍA
XXIX VIEJAS GLORIAS CANARIAS
Santa Lucía hosts the 29th Viejas Glorias Canarias this Saturday and Sunday.
Viejas Glorias is a meeting of classic and vintage motorcycles, always with a solidarity side, as well as some good old fashioned rally action.
About sixty people have already registered to participate with their vintage motorcycles, the proceeds from the registration fees and the sale of T-shirts is being raised for people affected by the volcano on the island of La Palma.
It is expected that up to a hundred vintage and classic motorcycles will be exhibited at the fair, and between Saturday and Sunday hundreds of motorcycles will travel up to the mountains of Santa Lucía and the original old town.
On Saturday in the morning there will be the ‘Viejas Glorias Fair’, in the park and at the football field in Casco de Santa Lucía. It will also be the reception and one of the stops for the Viejas Glorias participants on their way.
At 20:00 in the plaza there is a tribute to fallen bikers.
On Sunday, at 08:00 verifications start and at 09:00, the official start of the Viejas Glorias trial, scoring for the Regional Championship.
At 10:00 this classics on exhibit by the participants of the trial.
Also in the morning there will the ‘VII Bike show’ contest, the reception of bikers from Gran Canaria and at 13:00 the final of the Viejas Glorias trial, followed later by the delivery of trophies.
8-14 November, Maspalomas
Winter Pride 2021
Main stage seated tables may well be sold out already the Yumbo, in Playa del Inglés, where a few thousand have packed in for the return of this event, but there are plenty of places around the square to join the return of the crowds and catch a glimpse of some of the shows.
Highlights include:
Friday: Cristina Ramos at 20:00
Saturday: Tara McDonald at 20:00
Sunday: N-Trance (still a few tickets left at time of publishing!)
Saturday 13 November, Arucas
Mercado Agrícola de Arucas
The biweekly Gran Canaria Agricultural Market in Arucas offers an opportunity to purchase fresh produce directly from the primary sector (farmers) at an adjusted price.
Vegetables, fruits, honey, cheeses, oil, bread and sweets are just some of the products that can be found, in a regular event constituted to support the primary sector of the region.
The freshest produce at your fingertips.
The market takes place at the facilities of the Cabildo Agricultural Farm, Granja Agrícola Experimental del Cabildo, located next to Arucas exit from the GC-2, on the north coast of Gran Canaria.
The farmers’ market is open from 09:00-13:30.
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH
Friday is market day in Playa de Mogán. This popular street market is next to one of the prettiest harbours on Gran Canaria.
On Saturday San Fernando de Maspalomas market puts on offer all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles in the Municipal Market car park, located on Avenida Alejandro del Castillo, with bargains for bargain hunters. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors, along with Playa de Mogán market; El Mercadillo de Maspalomas, ‘Maspalomas market’ continues on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
On Saturday in Arguineguín, a second hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with lovely preloved treasures to be discovered.
On Sunday, the second hand market, “rastro” from 08:00 to 14:00 at the carpark of the Municipal Market of San Fernando.
On Monday, the artisanal craft market is back in Playa de Mogán from 09:00 to 14:00 in the vicinity of Plaza de Las Gañanías
Tuesday market in Arguineguín
SPORTING EVENTS HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND
12-13 NOVEMBER, LA ALDEA
V EDICIÓN DE LA ENTREMONTAÑAS PARALELO 28
It is going to be a busy time in Aldea de San Nicolás with the “28th parallel” mountain race, offering competitors in various different distances and degrees of difficulty, placing this westernmost municipality among the must-join annual events for lovers of mountain running. Year after year, the Entremountains Parallel 28 has been gaining in participants and prestige, with runners coming from all the other islands, mainland Spain and Europe. Due to its location and geography, La Aldea de San Nicolás is an ideal place to hold mountain races. Participants will find the sections a real challenge, surrounded by landscapes of great beauty and tonnes of history. See more of the actual races and distances HERE!
SUNDAY 13 NOVEMBER, LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
I TRAVESÍA A NADO CARMELO SANTANA
The first solidarity swim competition on Las Canteras beach for the local Diabetes association ADRIGAN. The departure is from La Puntilla end with 1600m distance.
I Travesía a nado Carmelo Santana
Sunday, 14 November 2021 10:00 am
@ Plaza Saulo Toron Plaza del Poeta Saulo Torón Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain.
LIVE MUSIC THIS WEEKEND!
MULLIGAN’S GRAN CANARIA
The Irish bar Mulligan’s in Playa del Inglés are celebrating their 24th Anniversary this weekend.
On Friday Kevin O’Sullivan and The Misfits
On Saturday Kevin O’Sullivan, The Misfits and 4ward
On Sunday Kevin O’Sullivan and Samuel Guedes & Doramas
Jaz Alice Music
Jaz Alice is a top rated singer, born in England, and now a local star performer on Gran Canaria
Friday at Tipsy Hammock 14:00-16:00 and later at Papi’s Grill in Playa de Inglés at 21:00
Saturday at Tipsy Hammock 14:00-16:00 and later at Altamadores at 21:00
Sunday in Rio Sol Hotel in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria 21:15-22:15
THE CHAMPIONS
The most stylish, rockin’est song and guitar husband and wife duo in the Atlantic Ocean.
On Saturday at – Nye Buster Bar – at 20:30 (Every Other Week our ‘Johnny Cash & June Carter Story’)
On Sunday at Barbacoa Gran Canaria – 21:30 Kings & Queens Of Swing Show – Rock N Roll Show
The 19th Hole Meloneras
Live music starts every night at 21:45
On Friday Hits 4 Life
On Saturday Christ Mooney
On Sunday Gary Lithgow
