The 18-year-old rescued from the Cala del Caracol rocks died last Saturday night

According to drowning prevention campaign “Canarias 1500 Km de Costa” (Canaries’ 1500km of Coast), the boy, an Italian national, died that same night at the Insular University Hospital of Gran Canaria, in the capital, Las Palmas.

Campaigners say that access to the area is actually blocked off, and that there is a sign in Spanish and English warning that access is prohibited and of the danger that this place presents. However it does not seem to have dissuaded those who are determined from accessing this little known area of smooth rocks at the base of the cliffs between the beaches of Amadores and Puerto Rico, popular with thoughtless local sunbathers and foolhardy tourists.

One more young man has lost his life. CPR was performed for more than 15 minutes, and he was thought to have been stabilised, but it was all to no avail. Three other bathers, also Italians, came close to drowning there too but fortunately managed to get back on to the rocks.

Other measures will have to be applied to prevent physical access to this point of the coast. Overall responsibility lies with Spain’s Coastal Authority (known as the Costas), though since 1972, the concession holder, Puerto Rico SA, have held responsibility, in the first instance, to ensure safety along this stretch of coast, between their two artificial beaches, for which they enjoy exclusive economic benefit. The local town hall of Mogán have limited their own action in such matters to identifying (in 2009) who, other than themselves, should be responsible for safety and have opposed the renewal of the coastal concession, preferring to run nearly all of the main beaches themselves after its expiry next year. Whoever takes control, needs to act decisively to prevent any more deaths or injuries among wilful bathers who ignore the warnings and signs.

“PREVENTION, COMMON SENSE, SELF-RESPONSIBILITY” say Canarias 1500 Km de Costa