SUV driver overturns vehicle in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria
An SUV driver in the tourist enclave of Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria managed to overturn their vehicle, with four passengers inside it, on Friday, apparently having lost control on Avenida La Cornisa, during the brief rain that lashed the south coasts of Gran Canaria in the afternoon. The occupants all had to be taken to hospital with minor injuries, not thought to be serious. One hypothesis is that the water on the road, though somewhat negligable, led to the driver misjudging the speed at which they were travelling around a long bend at the bottom of the hill.
The accident happened at around 1:20 p.m. when the main 112 Emergency and Security Coordination Centre (CECOES) received a report that a pick-up truck had overturned in the municipality of Mogán, and that at least one passenger was trapped inside.
Two firefighting units from the nearby Puerto Rico park fire station, three ambulances and Mogán Local Police were all mobilized to attend to those involved. When they arrived, officers confirmed that the SUV had overturned completely and that one person was unconscious.
Paramedics treated the individual, who regained consciousness, and the other three occupants, who were taken to the Hospital San Roque and Hospiten’s Clinca Roca in neighbouring San Bartolomé de Tirajana, all of them without major injuries reported, according to 112.
Firefighters took charge of returning the vehicle to the upright position, collaborating with paramedics in caring for the occupants. Policia Local, for their part, instructed the proceedings.
Rainfall is so rare on the south of the island that drivers can quickly be caught out if they do not moderate their speed appropriately. Dust and dirt on the roads can become slick, quickly producing more dangerous conditions for driving. Drivers are urged to be cautious.