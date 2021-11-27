SUV driver overturns vehicle in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria

The accident happened at around 1:20 p.m. when the main 112 Emergency and Security Coordination Centre (CECOES) received a report that a pick-up truck had overturned in the municipality of Mogán, and that at least one passenger was trapped inside.

Two firefighting units from the nearby Puerto Rico park fire station, three ambulances and Mogán Local Police were all mobilized to attend to those involved. When they arrived, officers confirmed that the SUV had overturned completely and that one person was unconscious.

Paramedics treated the individual, who regained consciousness, and the other three occupants, who were taken to the Hospital San Roque and Hospiten’s Clinca Roca in neighbouring San Bartolomé de Tirajana, all of them without major injuries reported, according to 112.

Firefighters took charge of returning the vehicle to the upright position, collaborating with paramedics in caring for the occupants. Policia Local, for their part, instructed the proceedings.