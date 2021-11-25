No alert level changes this week says Canary Islands President, Ángel Víctor Torres

President of the Canary Islands, Ángel Víctor Torres, this Thursday told press that there will be no changes to the COVID-19 alert levels on any of the Islands this week, so Lanzarote and Fuerteventura will continue for one more week at Level 2 and all the rest, stay at Level 1.

The announcement was made in an interview with ‘Radio Marca Tenerife’, when he was asked about the possibility of Tenerife and Gran Canaria being moved up a level today, due to the increase in coronavirus infections, which, while still comparatively low, have been surging for the last month.

Torres announced that the Governing Council will approve the catalog of activities, considered risky, where the covid certificate must be requested, as they could increase infection rates.

Ángel Víctor Torres indicated that there have been meetings with the different sectors, who want to be “participants” in a “shared and supportive” decision to try to avoid increasing restrictions, but “walking towards economic recovery with maximum health security.”

Torres made clear that the Government of the Canary Islands has taken this step with “maximum legal certainty”, which is why he is convinced that the involvement of the Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands (TSJC) is positive in this regard.

“Canarian society, the economic sectors, are behind it; there is unanimity” he said

The incidence of new cases of coronavirus has continued rising in recent days in the Canary Islands, with 356 new cases reported this Wednesday, November 24, the highest daily figure since August.

Tenerife added 127 new cases this Wednesday; Gran Canaria 140; Lanzarote 17; Fuerteventura 40; La Palma nine; and La Gomera one. El Hierro, has managed to keep its general record unchanged, with no new cases reported.

The hospital situation also showed variations. In fact, on the Covid wards there are now already 190 patients admitted to hospital – 15 more than the day before –, while the ICUs are caring for 27 people – one less than on Tuesday.

Every Thursday the Regional Health Ministry updates their alert levels recommendations, and the two capital islands are already at the boundary point for the rise to level 2, due to their rates of infections, although they have maintained hospital occupancy at low risk, with a lower percentage of hospitalisations needed, specifically attributed to the high vaccination rate among the general population, reducing the risk of suffering severe disease symptoms.

According to Torres this morning, the two capital islands will not join Lanzarote and Fuerteventura this week, at alert level 2.