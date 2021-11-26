Gran Canaria Rains: The Atlantic Rain Storm could leave up to 40 litres per square meter over the next 12 hours

In the capital, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, an intense downpour began to cause flooded streets, fast moving runoff and large pools of water to collect, along with traffic jams to enter the city along the main GC1 stretching all the way back to Gran Canaria airport. By this afternoon, the north bound queues were already reaching Arinaga, on the south east of the island.

According to the AEMET, the intense rainfall is expected to be accompanied by the potential for intense storm weather until at least 6:00 pm, forecast to initially reach 30 litres per square meter in the first hour.The general forecast maintained throughout the archipelago is for heavy rains, exceeding 15 litres per square meter and accumulating towards 60 litres per square metre over the next 12 hours on the western islands and up to 40 litres on the eastern isles.

Local Police have been attending to numerous incidents in the capital of Gran Canaria due to the rain. The School of Art and Design , located at the Southern entry to Las Palmas de Gran Canaria has been flooded by the sudden downpour that fell earlier this Friday. With students having to abandon lessons and workshops.

The Canary Islands have already registered more than 3,000 lightening strikes over night as a result of the Atlantic storm front, leaving intense rainfall throughout the archipelago.

On La Palma and Tenerife the wet weather, and northerly winds, have deposited the first snowfalls, lightly and at the higher altitude summits.

On El Hierro, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, the north, west and south of La Palma and on Lanzarote the yellow advisory began from 09.00 am due to rains, and on Tenerife this Friday three flights have had to be cancelled because of fog and low lying cloud at Tenerife North airport, and another three diverted to Tenerife South.

This Friday night and Saturday, November 27, sees the yellow advisories remain through the early hours for Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, La Graciosa and Fuerteventura until at least 5am, with rains expected to be locally strong in some places.

Cloudy intervals will generate weak to moderate rains on the northern slopes, as well as inland, with showers likely in the more mountainous areas. Temperatures remain stable, or decreasing slightly, except on Lanzarote and Fuerteventura where the maximums could rise a little, diametrically opposed to what is expected on the peaks of Tenerife and La Palma, where frosts are expected during the early morning. Winds will blow primarily from the north to northeast with strong intervals, according AEMET.

On Sunday the instability is expected to continue but, in principle, dropping in intensity. Cloudy skies will bring weak to moderate rains to the interior and the northern half of the islands, with occasional showers, but a lower likelihood of downpours on La Graciosa, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura. Temperatures look set to remain a little chillier than usual, though night time lows could will increase a touch. The moderate to strong winds will continue, predominantly from the north and northeast.