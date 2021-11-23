Gran Canaria does not want its dunes and Natural Reserves over-run by rampantly unreserved naturists (nor meerkats!)

The Maspalomas Dunes and natural reserves have exclusion areas, put in place to preserve this unique environmental protection zone. There are clearly signposted paths which allow access to this world-famous treasure on the south of Gran Canaria, with increased patrols to try to prevent people from wandering off into the areas that need the most attention, if they are to survive for future generations. In general members of the public are encouraged to admire the dunes from either the seashore or from one of the official viewpoints (miradores) set up for the purpose. There is however a long tradition of trespassing by those looking for alternative thrills among the hills of sand which many believe to be an extension of the Sahara desert, and which some researchers believe may be the result of an 18th-century tsunami.

[NB There are no meerkats in the dunes of Maspalomas, nor should there be! (illustrative feature image “Suricate, Namibia” CC BY-SA 2.0 courtesy of Joachim Huber)]