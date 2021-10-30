Two women arrested and charged for Las Palmas robberies following investigation and a Puerto Rico home search

As a result of numerous complaints, filed by several citizens over a two month period, during which various robberies with force (breaking and entering) from homes were reported, all apparently with the same modus operandi using a similar technique. In addition, the events were concentrated in a specific area and at a specific time.

Faced with the evidence, National Police established a comprehensive police operation in the capital of Gran Canaria to locate, identify and, where appropriate, arrest the alleged perpetrators of the criminal acts under scrutiny.

As a result of an arduous investigation carried out by the police, they were able to identify two women, aged 22 and 25, as the alleged perpetrators. They were located, arrested and have been charged for 27 crimes of robbery with force, by either using the “Resbalón” (“slip”) method (sliding a bank card or similar between the door and the frame to prise the lock open) or by simply breaking the lock cylinder.

With a mandatory court order, a search was carried out at their home in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria, several objects, thought to have been used to force open the doors of houses, were seized, along with cash.

Having been made available to the competent Judicial Authority, one of them was immediately remanded in custody.