The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 8-10 October 2021
Well it’s already the second weekend of October, and autumn on Gran Canaria looks as beautiful as ever with plenty of sunshine to the south and some cloud cover predicted to the north and in the mountains, but all in all, great weather all weekend ahead. Here are The Canary Guide Weekend Tips for events, leisure and fiestas happenings around the island as well the reopened southern markets, again in full swing. Big Bang Vintage Festival is happening in Las Palmas, as well as a quick painting contest. There is also the 7th Caminata Maspalomas charity walk and much more. Have a happy Weekend!
7-10 October, Las Palmas
Big Bang Vintage Festival 2021
6 days, 8 spaces and dozens of activities to ensure you have a blast: Concerts, dance workshops, Markets, Expos, Burlesque shows, Canarian craft beers, comics, Tattoo, talks and thematic workshops, classic motoring, art and much more
Music and culture festival celebrating the 40s, 50s and 60s. Organised by La Brújula ocio y cultura
Check the full program and reserve tickets to concerts also HERE!
Big Bang Vintage market in Alameda de Colón on Saturday and Sunday starting at 11:00.
Markets in the South of Gran Canaria 8-10 October
Friday is market day in Playa de Mogán. The popular market, in one of the prettiest harbours on Gran Canaria, restarted last week.
On Saturday San Fernando de Maspalomas market where all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles will once again flood the Municipal Market car park, located on Avenida Alejandro del Castillo. It is one of the markets most enjoyed markets among visitors along with Playa de Mogán market; El Mercadillo de Maspalomas, ‘Maspalomas market’ will continue on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
On Sunday the second hand market, “rastro” from 08:00 to 14:00 at the carpark of the Municipal Market of San Fernando.
Saturday 9 October, Maspalomas
VII Caminata contra de cancer
Let’s walk! The 7th Caminata Maspalomas solidarity walk from the urban Parque Sur de Maspalomas to Faro de Maspalomas this weekend, leaving at 17:30. The Maspalomas Walk against breast cancer for ACCM, Canarian Breast Cancer and Gynecological Cancer Association has been made popular by the continued hard work of both the English speaking community and various groups of local woman all taking a united stand to highlight October as International Breast Cancer Awareness month.
Wear as much pink as you can, bring the family, and buy an official t-shirt to participate from Bazar Ani in San Fernando or at the event, while stocks last!
Saturday 9 October, Las Palmas
XXV Concurso de Pintura Rápida al Aire Libre – Mesa y López
The commercial area Mesa y López in the capital will become a living art studio in the open air on Saturday, October 9; now in its 25th edition, the Quick Painting Contest returns once more.
It is open theme, style and technique and for all ages. The competition takes place between 10:00 and 15:00, on the Rambla de la Avenida Mesa and López Avenue, closer to the Plaza de España.
Registration is free on the website easy and quick: https://zonamesaylopez.com/inscriptions-abiertas-para…/
This year the contest will once again be open to all ages, with a larger financial prize and with a total of € 13,525 in prizes, divided into seniors and juniors among 4 categories:
-Adults category prizes (from 18 years old)
-Youth category prizes (from 14 to 17 years old)
-Children category prizes (from 8 to 13 years old)
-Awards fingerlings (from 0 to 7 years old)
Registration can also be made at the headquarters of the Association of Entrepreneurs of the Mesa y López Commercial Area, c / Galicia, 25-7º E, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., by calling 928 297 083.
You have until October 8 to register.
8-31 October, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
Masdanza 2021
The 26th International Contemporary Dance Festival of The Canary Islands, Masdanza starts this Friday and continues until 31 October 2021. Starting in 2021 the Festival, usually held in Maspalomas, will be based in the city of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. The 26th edition will have more than twenty activities including workshops, competitions and exhibitions. El Parque Juan Pablo II, la Plaza de Santa Ana, la Gallera del López Socas, el Castillo de Mata and the theatres Guiniguada, Cuyás y Pérez Galdós will be some of the new stages of the International Festival of Contemporary Dance of the Canary Islands.
The free shows are very popular and the entry tickets are highly sought, so book your tickets early. The tickets are available 1 week before the performance. There are altogether 5 free events, and others are with paid tickets.
On Friday “Dance in open spaces” at Plaza de Santa Ana at 20:00 and the area opens 1 hour before . Four amazing dance performances.
On Saturday “Masdanza Dunes” at the Maspalomas Dunes lookout point at 21:00 with four amazing dance performances.
Check all the free performances and get your tickets HERE! and the Full Program for the Festival HERE!
Museum/Exhibition of the Month
Casa de Colón
This gorgeous building in the heart of Vegueta in the capital dates back more than five centuries. The Columbus House museum is all about the history of the Canary Islands and its connection to Europe’s discovery of America and it’s native civilisations, and includes information about Columbus and his voyages, nautical items, an extensive collection of Mesoamerican artifacts as well as paintings from the 16th to the 20th century. History in the centre of the original old quarter of the capital city of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
Until December 6, 2021, within the post-covid19 measures promoted by the Cabildo de Gran Canaria, a 50% discount is applied on entry, remaining as follows:
– From Monday to Saturday, the discounted prices are:
€ 2 – General
€ 1 – Reduced (over 65, students 18-23, …)
€0 – Under 18, people with functional diversity, unemployed
Remember that every Sunday entry is free!
Opening Hours :
Monday to Saturday 10:00-18:00
Sunday and public holidays 10:00-15:00
LIVE MUSIC THIS WEEKEND!
The most stylish and rockiest singer, singer/guitar husband and wife duo.
On Saturday at – Nye Buster Bar – at 20:30
On Sunday at Barbacoa Gran Canaria – 21:30
On Friday Tipsy Hammock in Playa del Ingles 14:00- 16:00 and Later in Papi’s Grill in Playa de Inglés at 20:30
On Saturday Tipsy Hammock 14:00-16:00
On Sunday Rio Sol Hotel in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria at 21:15-22:15
Jaz Alice is a singer born in England and a local star performer on Gran Canaria
