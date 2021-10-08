The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 8-10 October 2021

Well it’s already the second weekend of October, and autumn on Gran Canaria looks as beautiful as ever with plenty of sunshine to the south and some cloud cover predicted to the north and in the mountains, but all in all, great weather all weekend ahead. Here are The Canary Guide Weekend Tips for events, leisure and fiestas happenings around the island as well the reopened southern markets, again in full swing. Big Bang Vintage Festival is happening in Las Palmas, as well as a quick painting contest. There is also the 7th Caminata Maspalomas charity walk and much more. Have a happy Weekend!

Remember to check more events and markets on The Canary Guide Calendar