Maspalomas Municipal offices recovers some services normality with appointments no longer required

Services in the south, at the municipal offices of San Bartolomé de Tirajana, is gradually returning to normality. Although measures for the use of masks, hydro-alcoholic gel and safety distances are still in force, as of this week, a prior appointment for registration and statistics services (registration) is no longer mandatory.

The mandatory measure of of prior appointments was implemented during the pandemic to avoid crowds and queues. The appointment service will now continue to be active at www.maspalomas.com for those who wish to plan their appointments at the municipal offices, but all those who do not have an appointment will also be attended to.