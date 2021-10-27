La Palma volcano now has at least 5 eruptive mouths and has intensified, with large earthquakes felt on neighbouring islands

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake was located this Tuesday in the municipality of Mazo, 34 kilometres below the surface, that was nevertheless felt across the island of La Palma, in some points with real intensity, as well as having been reported on the neighbouring islands of La Gomera, El Hierro and Tenerife.

This was the second largest seismic movement to have been measured so far in the Cabeza de Vaca area, in the Cumbre Vieja system.

The highest magnitude recorded, 4.9, was registered on Sunday. Tuesday’s earthquake occurred at 5:25 p.m., according to Spain’s National Geographic Institute.

Copernicus, satellite monitoring, say that more than 908 hectares have been affected by lava

#EMSR546 #ErupciónLaPalma Our #RapidMappingTeam has released its 3️⃣4⃣ th updated map It is based on @ASI_spazio COSMO-Skymed 1m

spotlight radar imagery As of 26 October at 07:08 UTC:

▶️Extent of the lava flow: 908.2 ha (+1.9 ha in ~24h)

▶️No new buildings 🏘️destroyed pic.twitter.com/40PXRqFSqq — Copernicus EMS (@CopernicusEMS) October 27, 2021

The Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan scientific committee (PEVOLCA) has been warning for several days that there are likely to be intense earthquakes, urging extreme caution, keeping clear of facades of buildings or street lamps, and other objects that may fall during seismic activity.

The volcano is showing no signs of rest. “At the moment we are seeing more activity, more lava and more earthquakes,” said David Calvo, Involcan spokesman.

Sulphur dioxide emission have been recorded at upwards of 5,000 tonnes per day with an ash, gas and dust plume higher than 3,800 metres. This indicator alone suggests that the eruption is far from over, and many are starting to plan on how to cope in the medium to long term, should it to continue for some time to come, as appears likely.