Construction of infrastructure for El Perchel beach in Arguineguín scheduled to begin in November

The transformation of El Perchel beach was already announced back in June 2021, to create a 440-meter promenade and create a grandstand, from which visitors can also enjoy the surroundings.

The 5,337 square metre beach will incorporate a natural swimming pool on its south side, while along the maritime avenue there will be a new playground, outdoor fitness equipment, a wooden solarium area and a restaurant facility. Palm trees will also be planted and the plant species that are currently in the area will be transferred to other areas of the municipality.

This project will provide services to the beach, which currently is not one of the most visited, for this very reason, despite its excellent location next to the fishing district. The aim is to help boost the commercial fabric of the lower area of Arguineguín with the incorporation of infrastructures, which will invite recreation for both residents and tourists.

The Councillor for Public Works, Ernesto Hernández, has announced that following this award the works will begin in November, and that they will last approximately eight months. In addition, he assured that with this action the Town Council is taking another step on the path that has been marked towards the recovery of the municipality’s seafront. An example of this is the rehabilitation of the first phase of the walk that connects Arguineguín with Anfi del Mar, specifically the area of the Costa Alegre beach.

For the rehabilitation of El Perchel beach, the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce have allocated a direct grant of €1,469,268 and the Municipality of Mogán €389,926.72. The Local Administration has a concession of 20,170 square meters for the execution of the project granted by the General Directorate of Sustainability of the Coast and the Sea (The Costas).