Animals trapped by lava on La Palma farm supplied by drones

La Palma’s Councillor of Security and Emergencies, Nieves Rosa Arroyo, indicated in a statement that the situation was detected five days ago and that, after having carried out the relevant security studies, Ticom Soluciones SL was commissioned, along with Volcanic Life, to carry out the tasks of feeding and supplying water to the animals using drones.

Likewise, the Councillor has highlighted the work of these companies that have made themselves available during the emergency and whose work has been fundamental in locating and caring for these animals.

The team also have veterinary advice, on the most appropriate food and water intake, in this type of situation.

Both companies have communicated that they will continue with these tasks as long as the weather and security conditions allow it, since these are areas that cannot be accessed by land due to the high temperatures that are reached in the perimeter near the lava flows.