Two aggressive passengers cut short a flight from Barcelona to Banjul, forcing unscheduled landing on Gran Canaria

The aircraft, which covers the VY7574 route, took off from the city of Barcelona a few minutes after eleven in the morning, peninsular time, bound for the capital of the Gambia. When it had been flying for three hours, the plane was unexpectedly diverted to Gran Canaria.

The air traffic controllers cut short the route for the plane, clearing their path to land at Gando and gave notice to the police that action inside the aircraft would be required, according to their social media accounts. The plane landed at around 1:32 p.m., Canarian time, on Gran Canaria, as can be seen on the tracking website FlightRadar24.com. Guardia Civil agents entered the interior to invite the individuals to leave the plane. The two travellers, both of non-Spanish origin, put up no resistance and both are reported to have appeared drunk.

According to the Air Traffic Controllers social media account, after receiving an alert from the commander, flight time has been cut as much as possible. It is for this reason that an emergency landing has been scheduled at one of the alternative airports planned en route.

“Flight from Barcelona to Banjul is diverted to #GranCanaria due to a troubled passenger on board. The route is shortened as much as possible and police presence is coordinated on arrival,” reads the tweet. As soon as they landed, the Guardia Civil agents entered the plane.