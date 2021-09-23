The return of the Maspalomas markets

On Saturday, October 2, all kinds of textile articles will once again flood the car park Municipal Market, located on Avenida Alejandro del Castillo. It is one of the most attractive markets for tourists; El Mercadillo de Maspalomas, ‘Maspalomas market’ which will continue on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.

At the Maspalomas Market, dozens of vendors offer visitors clothing, footwear, handbags, wallets, costume jewellery, leather and handmade jewellery, among many other products. There is also an area, to enjoy a refreshment, set up for authorised vehicles to prepare and sell food and drink.

The small daily arts and crafts market stalls of the Yumbo Centrum and Varadero Centre are also to reactivated, every day from 18:00-00:00. There, visitors can find a wide range of handmade items, as well as the possibility of having portraits and caricatures done.

Rodríguez welcomed the return of the markets, “merchants have suffered the direct consequences of the crisis generated by the pandemic, the low influx of tourists and health measures have prevented them from developing their economic activity. It is good news for everyone that they can finally resume sales”

The popular Maspalomas Rastro, second-hand market is open from 08:00 to 14:00 in the parking area of the Municipal Market of San Fernando.