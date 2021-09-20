The municipal markets in Mogán confirmed to restart in October

The municipal markets of Mogán will be held with capacity controls, the maximum allowed being 75% if Gran Canaria remains in phase 2 alert level. To do this, the enclosures will be delimited with fencing and security tape, which will also be used to establish flows inside, so that crowds can be avoided.

Visitors need to use masks at all times and hydro-alcoholic gels are available at each stall as well as other points around the market. There will also be a specific area for the consumption of food and beverages that the different businesses may offer. Therefore, if a person buys food for immediate consumption, they will only be able to do so in that area.

Extra resources are allocated for the cleaning of the area on market days and the merchants will try to leave their pitch as clean as possible, as established by the municipal regulations for this type of activity. Likewise, more rubbish containers will be placed in the area.

The Playa de Mogán market is happening again from Friday, October 1, recovering its usual day of each week. The market in Arguineguín on Tuesdays will start operating on October 5th. As a novelty, the Arguineguín municipal market will be held exclusively in Plaza Negra, and not on calle Juan Manuel Santana García and Juan Juana. Every Tuesday, the craft market will return to the Plaza de Las Marañuelas.

Market hours