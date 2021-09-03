The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 3-5 September 2021
Hello September! Scattered cloud and warm breezes bring subtropical intrigue to Gran Canaria, we continue to consolidate our reductions in covid infection risk, and stay on Health Alert Level 3 for at least another week. The usual annual big festivities are mostly all happening now, being enjoyed with new rules and regulations and pre-reserved, free entry tickets. Where ever you might find yourself, from the sunny south to the verdant north, we have a gorgeous September weekend for you to enjoy spectacular cultural events, sunsets and in fantastic temperatures.
Upcoming bank holidays on Gran Canaria:
Wednesday, 8 September – Bank holiday on Gran Canaria, Lady of the Pine, the Patron Saint of Gran Canaria.
Friday, 10 September – a local bank holiday in La Aldea , Festividad del Santo Patrono San Nicolás de Tolentino.
Saturday, 11 September – a local bank holiday in La Aldea, Día del Charco.
º The Long Walk X (2021)
This years event build up has begun for the tenth 3-day coast-to-coast charity hike, riasing money for local Gran Canaria causes, including the Canarian Breast Cancer Association and The Food Project in Arguineguín, among others.
Volunteer Organised Training Walks are route checking and trail training every weekend until the main event
Anyone wanting to participate in the event still has one week to decide and confirm their place. Join The Long Walk X
The Spanish State Met Agency, AEMET predict light breezes, sunny across the south and as we move towards next week, temperatures will keep rising so let’s see if there is another little heatwave coming up. The weather prediction for the whole island is pretty much awesome, with warm weather and sunny skies across most of Gran Canaria and the summit, max temperatures in the shade averaging a balmy 30º C, no matter where you might be. A gorgeous start for the month of September ahead.
The 3rd Eco rally will be racing around Gran Canaria. A multitude of end of summer patronal festivities are being celebrated around the island, including the main annual feast, Fiestas del Pino in Teror, for the patron saint of Gran Canaria.
TEMUDAS – the 25th edition of Theatre, Music and Dance Festival is happening right now in Las Palmas. Simply reserve your free ticket online (details below) to see any of the amazing shows and performances put on at this world class celebration of art, theatre, dance and music.
This weekend, the 3rd Eco Rally Gran Canaria for electric and low-emission vehicles. There are branded cars participating including Fiat, Mitsubishi, Subaru, Hyundai, Jeep, Kia, Suzuki, Seat, Opel, Renault, Skoda, Nissan and Mercedes. Rally base and circuit headquarters is located near Las Palmas, at the Shopping Centre Alisios, in Tamaraceite.
This is innovative event proposes a specific kind of test rally, in which the majority, in which electric vehicles, hybrids and plug-in hybrids participate, over a guided route over 319 km, with ten regularity stages (TR), this coming Saturday. Driving efficient and fuel consumption will be evaluated at the end of the rally to decide the 2021 winners. Friday evening will be dedicated to verifications and the start ceremony ( at CC Alisios ) and the rally test concludes on Sunday with the presentation of trophies at 13:00.
The calibration test is to be driven, on Friday, along the GC291, between the rugged, rocky shores of El Pagador (on the coast of Moya) and most ancient, El Cenobio de Valeron (in Guia). The road activity begins from Saturday at 09:00, ending on Sunday with the final stage, and the delivery of trophies. The route this year covers a good part of the island of Gran Canaria.
The itinerary is not revealed until moments before Saturday’s departure
3-18 September, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
TEMUDAS – Theatre, Music and Dance Festival
The TEMUDAS Festival celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2021 with an explosion of theatre, music and dance in the capital of Gran Canaria.
With 40 local, national and international companies, a hundred sessions in the pipeline and with intense activity, scheduling between six and nine performances a day, TEMUDAS will star in a true explosion of culture in the streets of Las Palmas between 3-18 September.
Temudas, which has traditionally occupied iconic spaces such as Plaza de Santa Ana or Parque Santa Catalina, multiplies by five the usual number of shows on the TEMUDAS agenda. It also doubles the number of companies involved. One of the objectives is to be able to program on these new dates a proposal that brings the latest trends on the international and national scene closer to the public, as well as keeping them abreast of the work that local companies have continued to develop in recent times.
El Parque Santa Catalina, la sala Miller, la Plaza de Canarias, la Plaza de Santa Ana, la Plaza del tenor Stagno, el Parque Doramas and The Paper Club will be the stages that will host between six and ten daily functions during the two weeks of explosion culture that the city will experience.
See the full program and get your free entry tickets from HERE!
Saturday 4 September, La Aldea de San Nicolás
Mercadillo SUMMERgete
It’s a perfect Saturday to visit La Aldea de San Nicolás, the westernmost municipality of Gran Canaria, celebrating their Patron Saint’s festivities, in honour of the eponymous San Nicolás de Tolentino, being celebrated until 17 September 2021.
On Saturday, ‘Summergete Market’ in the Open Commercial Area of La Aldea de San Nicolás, right in the centre of the village from 09:30 to 14:00.
Live music, children’s entertainment, a summer photo booth and a museum tour. ( You need to register online for the museum tour)
Fiestas del Pino, Teror
Right now really is an amazing time to visit the old mountain town of Teror, as Gran Canaria celebrates the patronal festivities of El Pino, the Lady of the Pine. Most events can be attended with pre-reserved seat/tickets, and it is a magical time to wander the old streets, as local shops deck themselves out, to celebrate the pre-autumnal modern-day Pine festival. Decorated windows throughout the town allude to the festival and in the surroundings of the church a festive feeling. Then of course, there is always the Teror Sunday market every week from 09.00-15:00.
On the eve of the main festivities, this Tuesday, there will be fireworks, from 22:30, and then Wednesday, September 8 is a bank holiday across all of Gran Canaria.
Read more HERE!
Double market Sunday in Maspalomas, The Farmers’ market, and the second hand market
Sunday, 5 September, Maspalomas
Farmers’ Market
El Mercado Agrícola en San Fernando de Maspalomas, the biweekly farmers’ market held in the main urban centre between four unmistakable points; the Municipal Stadium, the Centre for the Third Age, the current Municipal Offices of Maspalomas and the popular cafe-bar Cafeteria Mercado Timanfaya.
The very popular biweekly farmers Market in the parking lot next to the football Stadium and the municipal offices is from 08:00 – 14:00. A chance to purchase fresh, locally-grown food and value-added produce directly from growers or producers — an authentic retail experience.
Sunday, 5 September, Maspalomas
Rastro, the second hand market
The popular second hand rastro market re-opened last weekend, as Gran Canaria moved down to alert Level 3. The market is open from 08:00 to 14:00 in the parking area of the Municipal Market of San Fernando. Arrive early to find the best preloved bargains.
Sunday 5 September, Sardina de Gáldar
Fiestas Marineras – Sardina de Gáldar
This lovely little coastal neighbourhood is celebrating its San Pedro González Telmo and Nuestra Señora del Carmen festivities 1-26 September 2021. Even though their usual popular acts and events like the Canarian festival, La Rama, maritime procession or parade won’t take place this year, there are still some lovely events happening over the next few Sundays ( 5, 12, 19 and 26), there is a small commercial and craft fair happening on the recently renovated main street, Avenida de la Playa de Sardina between 10:00-15:00. There is also a swimming competition happening at 11:30.
You need to visit this hidden little gem on the northeast coast of Gran Canaria and don’t forget to take your swimming gear with you.
3-5 September, Playa de Arinaga, Agüimes
Fiestas del Pino – Playa del Arinaga 2021
Playa de Arinaga in the municipality of Agüimes is celebrating their traditional Pine Festival between 2-12 September.
All events are planned in accordance with the regulations in force at all levels of alert. Tickets must be reserved (free) at https://entrees.es/
There are still places available for both Saturday and Sunday events.
Saturday XII Folklore Festival
Sunday Pepe Benavente
LIVE MUSIC THIS WEEKEND!
LIVE MUSIC from 21.45h after international football matches
On Friday – Hits 4 Life
On Saturday – Chris Mooney
On Sunday – Gary Lithgow
Jaz Alice is a singer born in England and local star performer on Gran Canaria
Saturday in Riders’ Plaza in the shopping centre Puerto Rico at 20:00-22:00
Sunday at Tipsy Hammock from 14:00-16:00 and later in Rio Sol Hotel in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria 21:15-22:15
PUERTO RICO DE GRAN CANARIA
Marina Suites is having their very first ‘POP UP STORE’ this weekend with fashion, gastronomy, Canarian art, music & much more. On Saturday 10:00-21:00 and on Sunday 10:00-20:00. The restaurant El Puerto is also open both days from 13:00-17:00 and 20:00-00:00
Piccadilly’s has reopened this week so go and say Hi! to Robbie, Leo, Sarah and Scott
The Pub is celebrating its 5th Birthday on Friday starting at 19:00 with entertainment, food and great giveaways