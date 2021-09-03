The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 3-5 September 2021

Hello September! Scattered cloud and warm breezes bring subtropical intrigue to Gran Canaria, we continue to consolidate our reductions in covid infection risk, and stay on Health Alert Level 3 for at least another week. The usual annual big festivities are mostly all happening now, being enjoyed with new rules and regulations and pre-reserved, free entry tickets. Where ever you might find yourself, from the sunny south to the verdant north, we have a gorgeous September weekend for you to enjoy spectacular cultural events, sunsets and in fantastic temperatures.

Upcoming bank holidays on Gran Canaria:

Wednesday, 8 September – Bank holiday on Gran Canaria, Lady of the Pine, the Patron Saint of Gran Canaria.

Friday, 10 September – a local bank holiday in La Aldea , Festividad del Santo Patrono San Nicolás de Tolentino.

Saturday, 11 September – a local bank holiday in La Aldea, Día del Charco.

This years event build up has begun for the tenth 3-day coast-to-coast charity hike, riasing money for local Gran Canaria causes, including the Canarian Breast Cancer Association and The Food Project in Arguineguín, among others.

Volunteer Organised Training Walks are route checking and trail training every weekend until the main event

Anyone wanting to participate in the event still has one week to decide and confirm their place. Join The Long Walk X