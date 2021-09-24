The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 24-26 September 2021

24-26 September, Teror

Fiestas del Pino

Teror has been celebrating the annual ‘Fiestas del Pino’, over recent weeks, in Honour of Nuestra Señora del Pino (Our Lady of the Pine), the patron of the island of Gran Canaria. The festivities come to an end this weekend for this year.

On Saturday, the 40th edition of ‘Rally Villa de Teror’ and the 8th Gran Canaria Historic Rallye, a sporting finale to the events of the Fiesta del Pino 2021. Friday is dedicated to verifications during the day and the ceremonial start in the evening at 20:30 at Plaza del Pino. The rally is driven on Saturday with the first section starting at 09:30. The rally will be finished around 19:00 and the trophy ceremony will continue at Alameda ( Plaza de Pío XII).

Remember that when there is a rally going on it also mean road closures during the stages!

On Sunday, the last day of festivities in 2021, religious eucharists in the church of at 08:00, 10:00, 11:00 and 12:00.

Later in the evening the Holy Rosary at 18:30. Later at 19:00, the celebration of the Eucharist and the act of ascending the Image of Our Lady of Pino from her dressing room. The event will be broadcast live through a screen located in the Plaza de Ntra. Sra. Del Pino. For the seats located in the Plaza it is necessary to have the corresponding ticket. Cultural Space Plaza del Pino. 19:00 h. Free tickets at tureservaonline.es.