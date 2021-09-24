The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 24-26 September 2021
It’s the last weekend of September and, with the Autumn equinox this week, summer is officially over. Weather predictions so far look promising with lovely warm days ahead. Gran Canaria continues on level 2 for another week and the latest good news for the south is that all the markets starting are operating from the start of October, both in Maspalomas and the markets in Playa de Mogán and Arguineguín in the municipality of Mogán.
This weekend a lovely mixture of events from traditional festivities, to the 40th Rally de Teror, World tourism day and some beach tennis, played on Las Canteras beach.
Valsequillo de Gran Canaria is celebrating their Patron Saint ‘Festivities and Fair of San Miguel Arcángel‘. On the eve, there is traditional ‘Suelta de Perro Maltido’ show happening on Plaza San Miguel at midnight ( pre-reserved free ticket needed ) followed by fireworks at 01:00. On the main festive day, Wednesday, a local cattle exhibition at 08:00 at the fairground, a mass at the church at 11:00, cattle procession in front of the statue of San Miguel at 11:00 in the pedestrian area. at 18:00 a horse race on the main road GC-41, which will also mean that the road is closed.
A rare opportunity to see traditional cultural events in action up in the picturesque rural mountains of the north east of the island.
The Spanish State Met Agency, AEMET predict gentle breezes from the southeast, pretty much sunny across the south with possible morning clouds and as we move towards Sunday and Monday, temperatures might see a few degrees rise. Gran Canaria will enjoy a rather pleasurable 24-29º daytime temperatures, in the shade, and more cloud is likely to the north of the island.
*** Check the regular markets and a range of other events on our main calendar at The Canary Guide website***
24-26 September, Teror
Fiestas del Pino
Teror has been celebrating the annual ‘Fiestas del Pino’, over recent weeks, in Honour of Nuestra Señora del Pino (Our Lady of the Pine), the patron of the island of Gran Canaria. The festivities come to an end this weekend for this year.
On Saturday, the 40th edition of ‘Rally Villa de Teror’ and the 8th Gran Canaria Historic Rallye, a sporting finale to the events of the Fiesta del Pino 2021. Friday is dedicated to verifications during the day and the ceremonial start in the evening at 20:30 at Plaza del Pino. The rally is driven on Saturday with the first section starting at 09:30. The rally will be finished around 19:00 and the trophy ceremony will continue at Alameda ( Plaza de Pío XII).
Remember that when there is a rally going on it also mean road closures during the stages!
On Sunday, the last day of festivities in 2021, religious eucharists in the church of at 08:00, 10:00, 11:00 and 12:00.
Later in the evening the Holy Rosary at 18:30. Later at 19:00, the celebration of the Eucharist and the act of ascending the Image of Our Lady of Pino from her dressing room. The event will be broadcast live through a screen located in the Plaza de Ntra. Sra. Del Pino. For the seats located in the Plaza it is necessary to have the corresponding ticket. Cultural Space Plaza del Pino. 19:00 h. Free tickets at tureservaonline.es.
Sunday, 26 Spetember, La Aldea
World Tourism Day celebrations
The association of the northern Gran Canaria municipalities, ‘Mancomunidad del Norte’ will celebrate World Tourism Day on Sunday in La Aldea de San Nicolás, the westernmost town on the island.
The program designed for International Tourism Day includes the organisation of the North Tourism Fair with an exhibition with the tourist offer of the municipalities of the Mancomunidad, the Board of Trustees and the associations. The Fair will take place from 10:00 to 14:00 in the centre on Calle Real de La Aldea, in accordance with the regulations for outdoor events to prevent Covid. In the same there will be crafts, music and animation and exhibitors from the eleven municipalities involved.
‘La Mancomunidad de Municipios del Norte’ is made up of Agaete, Artenara, Arucas, Firgas, Gáldar, Moya, La Aldea de San Nicolás, Santa María de Guía, Tejeda, Teror and Valleseco
24-26 September, Las Palmas
ITF Beachtennis Gran Canaria
Las Canteras beach in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria will set the stage for the best players in the world to compete, between 22 – 26 September, for the Sand Series title; a new concept, which includes the 5 most important tournaments in the world.
This will be the 13th edition of the most important Tournament held in Spain within the ITF Beach Tennis World Tour, which brings hundreds of athletes to Las Palmas from more than 20 nationalities.
The Sand Series – a new series of major beach tennis events – made its debut in Germany at the end of the August 2021 and with such a strong line-up already confirmed, fans are sure to be treated to the best entertainment that the sport has to offer. The new series moves from Germany to Gran Canaria, Spain on 23-26 September, before heading to Brasilia, Brazil on 14-17 October and Reunion Island, Reunion on 28 October-1 November.
Sunday, 26 September, Sardina de Gáldar
Fiestas Marineras
The little seaside neighbourhood of Sardina de Gáldar has been celebrating their local festivities since the beginning of September. The celebrations for San Pedro González Telmo and Nuestra Señora del Carmen this year took place without their usual popular mass events like the papahuevos parade (of big Papier–mâché dolls), the Canarian festival, La Rama, maritime procession with the statue, and indeed the Sardina Viva festival were all suspended, but the organisers came up with a lovely collection of different activities and religious acts for this year’s celebration.
The festivities will end on Sunday with the 26th Religious Function in the hermitage of the neighbourhood at 12:00, which in 2021 celebrates 110 years of history.
Also on Sunday, there is a lovely little commercial and craft fair “un mar de compras” on Avenida de la Playa de Sardina 10:00-15:00
Saturday 25 September, Vecindario
Mercado Agrícola de Vecindario
The biweekly Agricultural Market in Vecindario offers the opportunity to purchase fresh produce directly from the primary sector (farmers) at an adjusted price. Vegetables, fruits, honey, cheeses, oil, bread and sweets are some of the produce that can be found, constituted to support the primary sector of the region. The freshest products at your fingertips.
This market usually takes place in La Karpa but since July it has been moved to the town centre, on the main street to Plaza de Los Algodoneros, just next to the Hotel Avenida de Canarias. From 08:30-13:30
LIVE MUSIC THIS WEEKEND!
19th Hole Meloneras
The Champions
The Champions are the rockiest husband and wife – guitar/vocal duo playing 50’s/60’s Rock N Roll/Rockabilly
This weekend there are playing at Mulligan’s Gran Canaria in Playa del Ingles on Friday and the show starts at 21:30 and
on Saturday you can catch them at Pub Durty Nellys in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria at 22:00
Jaz Alice is a singer born in England and local star performer on Gran Canaria
Performing this weekend:
Friday at 20:30 at the new addition to the Puerto Rico shopping center – Bro’s Bar
Sunday at Tipsy Hammock in Playa del Ingles from 14:00-16:00 and later in Rio Sol Hotel in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria 21:15-22:15
Monday, 27 September, Playa del Ingles
Charity FUNraiser Studio69
Jukebox show, Drag acts, sexy surprise act, bingo, raffle, shots for 1€ and much more
“Studio 69 is a fun Bar, a meeting point for open and like-minded people, (everyone with a smile). Here you can just be yourself and enjoy a drink, chat and a laugh”
Trackbacks/Pingbacks