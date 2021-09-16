The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 17-19 September 2021

17-18 September, Agaete

Festival Rock & Books

The upper part of the Puerto de Las Nieves Shopping Center and a section of Calle de Nuestra Señora de Las Nieves will be the epicenter of the Rock & Books 21 Festival on Friday and Saturday, organised each year by the Insular Library of the Cabildo de Gran Canaria and, for the first time, leaving the capital of Gran Canaria, choosing Agaete as their starting point.

The Festival will continue its route through the municipality of Mogán on October 1 and 2, while on October 29 and 30 it will return to Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, its traditional place of celebration.

On Friday at 20:00, the opening concert by Belize, a group that brings with it seven songs with seven different intentions and its own label, marked by influences from current pop and independent rock and from the 80s.

At 21:00 the performance of Raquel Amegashie. She is a singer, songwriter, and actress raised in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria who has extensive professional experience in audiovisual and musical productions of national and international stature. Of Spanish, Liberian, Nigerian and Ghanaian origins, she has been enriched since she was little from multiple cultures reflected in her artistic miscegenation.

Finally, at 22:00 concert by Tabaiba Reggae. Band founded in 2019 stands out for the fusion of Jamaican and Latin American rhythms, without losing the Canarian essence. The name of the band that is taken from the usual homonymous plant in the Canary Islands takes on special prominence.

At 18:00 the presentation of AOC-ALBERTINE ORLEANS CREATIVA, a Canarian cultural patronage association made up entirely of women.

18:30 Presentation of the book Ro y Tina, by ANA LARRAZ and CYNTHIA HIERRO.

19:00 Presentation of the book Unnecessary and essential, by RUBÉN METTINI.

19:30 Presentation of the book Paraguas rotos, by LUIS HENRÍQUEZ.

On Saturday, the musical scene begins at 13:00 with Versos a tiempo, poems by Tomás Morales set to music by Heriberto Cruz. Composer and singer from Gran Canaria committed to spreading Canarian art and traditions through music and defending its cultural character.

At 20:00, a concert of Paramales, a group that arises from a group of singer and guitarist Kevin Afonso. One of his most famous songs has been “For a whole life”, which was the first to be taken to the Proyectos Musicales recording studio in Las Palmas.

At 21:00 the group Animal Roots. Alternative rock band whose journey begins at the end of 2017 with the intention of offering a live show overflowing with energy with original compositions influenced by different genres.

At 22:00 a concert of Joana Cerpa, who undertakes a musical project together with Hernán Comini and Alejandro Rebalderia, having achieved three number 1s on the list of hits of 40 Principales Canarias.

At 18:00 there will be the presentation of the book Historical and Sports Evolution of Latin Sailing Boats in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 1876-1962, by Moisés Morán Vega.

At 18:30 a presentation of the book Silencios en pausa, by Pepa Marrero

At 19:00 Poetry Slam Gran Canaria.