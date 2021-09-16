The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 17-19 September 2021
September’s changeable nature is favoured by the trade winds, and sometimes unpredictable weather. An autumnal weekend ahead with some lovely places to visit including another edition of the “Km.0” fair on Gran Canaria, this time happening in Agüimes, the colourful pairing of Rock & Books is on in Agaete, the eco market in Las Palmas, and there is also a big swimming competition happening in Maspalomas.
Upcoming bank holidays on Gran Canaria :
Tuesday, September 21 is a local bank holiday in the municipality of Vega de San Mateo, Festivities of St. Matthew.
The Spanish State Met Agency, AEMET predicts a mostly sunny weekend with the possibility of some cloud cover to the south of the island and highs in the shade of 26º C. Changeable weather is predicted on the north of Gran Canaria with some cloud at night and a little rain, while the daytime clouds promise some peekaboo sunshine on the cards too.
There are plenty of celebrations happening as well at the moment, like the festivities in honour of the Patron Saint of Gran Canaria, Virgen del Pino in Teror. Valsequillo are celebrating their Patron Saint’s ‘Festivities and Fair in honour of San Miguel Arcángel. There are the festivities for the Virgen del Socorro, the patron of Tejeda up in the mountains. So don’t forget to check the Canary Guide Calender for more info and timings.
17-18 September, Agaete
Festival Rock & Books
The upper part of the Puerto de Las Nieves Shopping Center and a section of Calle de Nuestra Señora de Las Nieves will be the epicenter of the Rock & Books 21 Festival on Friday and Saturday, organised each year by the Insular Library of the Cabildo de Gran Canaria and, for the first time, leaving the capital of Gran Canaria, choosing Agaete as their starting point.
The Festival will continue its route through the municipality of Mogán on October 1 and 2, while on October 29 and 30 it will return to Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, its traditional place of celebration.
On Friday at 20:00, the opening concert by Belize, a group that brings with it seven songs with seven different intentions and its own label, marked by influences from current pop and independent rock and from the 80s.
At 21:00 the performance of Raquel Amegashie. She is a singer, songwriter, and actress raised in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria who has extensive professional experience in audiovisual and musical productions of national and international stature. Of Spanish, Liberian, Nigerian and Ghanaian origins, she has been enriched since she was little from multiple cultures reflected in her artistic miscegenation.
Finally, at 22:00 concert by Tabaiba Reggae. Band founded in 2019 stands out for the fusion of Jamaican and Latin American rhythms, without losing the Canarian essence. The name of the band that is taken from the usual homonymous plant in the Canary Islands takes on special prominence.
At 18:00 the presentation of AOC-ALBERTINE ORLEANS CREATIVA, a Canarian cultural patronage association made up entirely of women.
18:30 Presentation of the book Ro y Tina, by ANA LARRAZ and CYNTHIA HIERRO.
19:00 Presentation of the book Unnecessary and essential, by RUBÉN METTINI.
19:30 Presentation of the book Paraguas rotos, by LUIS HENRÍQUEZ.
On Saturday, the musical scene begins at 13:00 with Versos a tiempo, poems by Tomás Morales set to music by Heriberto Cruz. Composer and singer from Gran Canaria committed to spreading Canarian art and traditions through music and defending its cultural character.
At 20:00, a concert of Paramales, a group that arises from a group of singer and guitarist Kevin Afonso. One of his most famous songs has been “For a whole life”, which was the first to be taken to the Proyectos Musicales recording studio in Las Palmas.
At 21:00 the group Animal Roots. Alternative rock band whose journey begins at the end of 2017 with the intention of offering a live show overflowing with energy with original compositions influenced by different genres.
At 22:00 a concert of Joana Cerpa, who undertakes a musical project together with Hernán Comini and Alejandro Rebalderia, having achieved three number 1s on the list of hits of 40 Principales Canarias.
At 18:00 there will be the presentation of the book Historical and Sports Evolution of Latin Sailing Boats in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 1876-1962, by Moisés Morán Vega.
At 18:30 a presentation of the book Silencios en pausa, by Pepa Marrero
At 19:00 Poetry Slam Gran Canaria.
18-19 September, Agüimes
Feria Km.0 Gran Canaria
Another edition of the Km.0 Gran Canaria Fair and this time in the municipality of Agüimes on Saturday and Sunday.
This regular fair, ‘Feria Km.0 Gran Canaria’ is about local produce, everything from Gran Canaria that requires no transport to get here (hence the name). This edition takes place on the esplanade of the Agüimes auditorium and the market is from 09:00-15:00 on both days. Remember that you can sign up for quick access through the Fair’s website.
A total of 36 exhibitors will offer the public some of the best produce from the primary sector of Agüimes, Ingenio and Santa Lucía: cheeses, wines, oils, honeys, jams, artisan bread, traditional pastries, gofio, plants, flowers, fruits, vegetables, among many others.
The Auditorium is just a short stroll away from the beautiful and picturesque old part of the town which oozes history with its cobbled streets, squares, well-preserved buildings and there are some gorgeous sculptures to see on almost in every corner.
Next Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria is in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 16-17 October 2021.
Saturday 18 September, Agüimes
Feria del Sol
The Feria del Sol will take place in parallel to the Fair Km.0 Gran Canaria – Sureste on Saturday from 10:00-15:00 at the back of the Esplanade of Agüimes Auditorium. The Mancomunidad del Sureste, together with the municipalities of Agüimes, Ingenio and Santa Lucía, within its “Sustainable Southeast” plan, organizes every year “La Feria del Sol”, with which it intends to promote the concept of “energy saving and efficiency”, as well as presenting some of the technologies and companies in the renewable energy and sustainable transport sector.
17-18 September, Las Palmas
El Mercado de las Brujas
The first edition of El Mercado de las Brujas, ‘The Witches’ Market’ of arts and crafts at MT Art Space ( c/Valencia 37) in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria on Friday and Saturday. The little market is open on Friday 16:00-21:00 and on Saturday 10:00 -21:00.
Saturday 18 September, Arucas
El Mercado Agrícola y Ganadero de Arucas
This popular farmers’ market takes place every fortnight in the facilities of the Cabildo’s Agricultural Farm, located next to the turn off to Arucas from the main GC-2, on the north coast of Gran Canaria. […Click here for the map location…] The market comprises of some 65 exhibitors (farmers and ranchers) who sell their produce direct to the consumer, with the aim of lowering the costs and more directly benefitting the producer.
The Arucas Agricultural and Livestock Market began in June 2008, on the initiative of COAG (Coordinator of Organisations of Farmers and Cattle Ranchers) and the Federation of Cattlemen of Gran Canaria (FedeGran), later moving to the Cabildo de Gran Canaria who now promote the current market.
“Take the opportunity to enjoy the rugged and beautiful northern coastline of Gran Canaria with absolutely gorgeous views.”
Sunday 19 September, Las Palmas
Organic Meeting Point – Mercado Urbano Eco
On Sunday at Tao Club & Gardens in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, The Organic Meeting Point urban bio market from 11:00 to 20:00. A perfect chance to get to know some of the local natural brands and small businesses committed to health and the environment on the island. Taste various culinary options with mostly vegetarian and vegan options. There are activities for kids, fashion, natural cosmetic, art and crafts and much more.
Saturday 18 September, Maspalomas
Maspalomas Open Water Gran Canaria
It’s going to be a busy day on the southern beach with the Open Water Series swimming competition returning to the incredible Maspalomas beach in the municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana.
The Maspalomas open Water is happening on Saturday with maximum participation of 500 swimmers competing over three distances : 1.000m, 2.000m and 7.400m
The 7,400 metre crossing leaves from El Pajar beach at 10:30. The 2,000 metre crossing starts from Meloneras beach at 11:30 and the 1,000 metre from the beach in front of the La charca de Maspalomas, at 12:30
The finish line for all three will be the emblematic Maspalomas Lighthouse.
SUNDAY 5 SEPTEMBER, SARDINA DE GÁLDAR
FIESTAS MARINERAS – SARDINA DE GÁLDAR
This lovely little coastal neighbourhood is celebrating its San Pedro González Telmo and Nuestra Señora del Carmen festivities 1-26 September 2021. Even though their usual popular acts and events like the Canarian festival, La Rama, maritime procession or parade won’t take place this year, there are still some lovely events happening over the next few Sundays ( 5, 12, 19 and 26), there is a small commercial and crafts fair happening on the recently renovated main street, Avenida de la Playa de Sardina between 10:00-15:00. There is also a swimming competition happening at 11:30.
You need to visit this hidden little gem on the northeast coast of Gran Canaria.
17-18 September, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
TEMUDAS – Theatre, Music and Dance Festival
The TEMUDAS Festival comes to an end this weekend as the 25th anniversary celebration has filled the capital with an explosion of theatre, music and dance.
With 40 local, national and international companies, a hundred sessions and intense activity, scheduling between six and nine performances a day, TEMUDAS has starred in a true explosion of culture in the streets of Las Palmas.
See the events happening this Friday and Saturday and if places still available get your free entry tickets from HERE
LIVE MUSIC THIS WEEKEND!
Live music starts at 21:45
On Friday Hits 4 Life
On Saturday Dan and Tess
On Sunday Gary Lithgow
Trackbacks/Pingbacks