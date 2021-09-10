The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 10-12 September 2021
What a gorgeous September weekend coming up on Gran Canaria, as the late summer continues to gift us blissfully warm weather all across the island and, with some of the most popular annual festivities happening at this time of the year. There are Patron Saint's festivities planned for some of the island's most gorgeous little towns and villages including Teror, La Aldea, Valsequillo and Tejeda as well as other celebrations in the coastal neighbourhoods of Sardina de Gáldar and Playa de Arinaga. It is a lovely time to visit any of these wonderful places, even if massive crowd-pleasing large events will be held off for at least one more year, like the traditional pilgrimage Romerias; processions or the El Charco, muddy fish-catching competition; the special celebrational atmosphere gives each of these historic places just that other little layer of magic, while exploring the cultural traditions special to each place, and the island as a whole.
Upcoming bank holidays on Gran Canaria:
Friday, September 10 is a local bank holiday in La Aldea , Festividad del Santo Patrono San Nicolás de Tolentino.
Saturday, September 11 is a local bank holiday in La Aldea, Día del Charco.
Monday, September 13 is a local bank holiday in Tejeda, Day after the Festivities of the Virgen del Socorro, The patron of the municipality.
Tuesday September 14 is a local Bank holiday in Artenara, Día del Santo Cristo de Acusa.
The Spanish State Met Agency, AEMET have predicted very light breezes and sunny days across the whole island, for the weekend, with temperatures in the shade of around 30º C, depending on where you are, much higher in direct sunlight. Yellow advisory warnings for maximum temperatures are maintained through the weekend.
La Aldea de San Nicolás, the westernmost municipality of Gran Canaria, is currently celebrating their Patron Saint festivities in honour of San Nicolás de Tolentino 2021.
A great time to visit La Aldea, even though COVID-19 restrictions have postponed, at least for one more year, large mass events from taking place, the festive period continues until 17 September, a program of different cultural and religious events has become a halo of hope for residents of the municipality and visitors, which will allow them, as far as possible, to share festive moments with family and friends. Events and activities will be carried out aimed at all audiences, complying with the health protocols.
This week La Aldea are celebrating their main fiesta days with Thursday and Friday both local bank holidays in the municipality, Patron Saint San Nicolás de Tolentino and día del Charco respectively.
FIESTAS DEL PINO, TEROR
Right now really is an amazing time to visit the old mountain market town of Teror, as Gran Canaria celebrates the main patronal festivities for the island, El Pino, the Lady of the Pine.
Most events can be attended with pre-reserved seats/tickets, and this is a really magical time to wander the old streets, as local shops deck themselves out to celebrate the pre-autumnal modern-day Pine festival. Decorated windows throughout the town allude to the festival and in the surroundings of the church a festive feeling. Then of course, there is always the Teror Sunday markets every week from 09.00-15:00.
3-18 September, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
TEMUDAS – Theatre, Music and Dance Festival
The TEMUDAS Festival celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2021 with an explosion of theatre, music and dance in the capital of Gran Canaria.
40 local, national and international companies, more than a hundred events, with intense activity, programming between six and nine performances a day, TEMUDAS will star in a true explosion of culture in the streets of Las Palmas, 3-18 September.
Temudas, which has traditionally occupied iconic spaces like the Plaza de Santa Ana or Parque Santa Catalina, has this year multiplied by five the usual number of shows on the TEMUDAS agenda. It also doubles the number of companies involved. One of the objectives is to be able to program on these new dates a proposal that brings the latest trends on the international and national performance scene closer to the Las Palmas public, as well as keeping them abreast of the work that local companies have continued to develop over recent times.
El Parque Santa Catalina, la sala Miller, la Plaza de Canarias, la Plaza de Santa Ana, la Plaza del tenor Stagno, el Parque Doramas and The Paper Club will all be the stages that host between six and ten daily functions during the two weeks of culture explosion that the city is experiencing right now. Really well worth a trip to the capital for some world class performances and artists bringing cutting edge entertainment to the islands.
Saturday 11 September, Vecindario
Mercado Agrícola de Vecindario
The biweekly Agricultural Market in Vecindario offers the opportunity to purchase fresh produce directly from the primary sector (farmers) at an adjusted price. Vegetables, fruits, honey, cheeses, oil, bread and sweets are some of the produce that can be found, constituted to support the primary sector of the region. The freshest produce at your fingertips.
This market usually takes place in La Karpa but since July it has been moved to the town centre, on the main street to Plaza de Los Algodoneros, just next to the Hotel Avenida de Canarias. From 08:30-13:30
SUNDAY 12 SEPTEMBER, SARDINA DE GÁLDAR
FIESTAS MARINERAS – SARDINA DE GÁLDAR
This lovely little coastal neighbourhood are celebrating their San Pedro González Telmo and Nuestra Señora del Carmen festivities until 26 September 2021. Even though their usual popular acts and events like the Canarian festival, La Rama, maritime procession or street parade won’t take place this year, there are still some lovely events happening over the next few Sundays ( 12, 19 and 26), there is a small commercial and craft fair happening along the recently renovated main street, Avenida de la Playa de Sardina between 10:00-15:00.
You need to visit this hidden little gem on the northeast coast of Gran Canaria and don’t forget to take your swimming gear with you.
The mountain village of Tejeda is celebrating their Patronal festivities, The Fiestas of the Virgen del Socorro. Her image is venerated in the church, after whom it is name. This is a gorgeous time to visit what is officially certified as one of the most beautiful villages in all Spain. The drive itself and the views on the way are simply breathtaking.
Even though there aren’t any public festivities or religious procession in 2021, the municipality has a program of cultural and religious events in Honour of ‘Our Lady of Help’.
Monday, September 13 is a local bank holiday in Tejeda.
MUSEUM/EXHIBITION OF THE MONTH
CASA DE COLÓN
This gorgeous building in the heart of Vegueta in the capital dates back more than five centuries. The Columbus House museum is all about the history of the Canary Islands and its connection to Europe’s discovery of America and it’s native civilisations, and includes information about Columbus and his voyages, nautical items, an extensive collection of Mesoamerican artifacts as well as paintings from the 16th to the 20th century. History in the centre of the original old quarter of the capital city of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
Until December 6, 2021, within the post-covid19 measures promoted by the Cabildo de Gran Canaria, a 50% discount is applied on entry, remaining as follows:
– From Monday to Saturday, the discounted prices are:
€ 2 – General
€ 1 – Reduced (over 65, students 18-23, …)
€0 – Under 18, people with functional diversity, unemployed
Remember that every Sunday entry is free!
Opening Hours :
Monday to Saturday 10:00-18:00
Sunday and public holidays 10:00-15:00
LIVE MUSIC THIS WEEKEND!
The 19th Hole Meloneras
Live music starts at 21:45
On Friday at 21:45 Hits 4 Life
On Saturday at 21:45 Dan and Tess
On Sunday at 21:45 Gary Lithgow
The Champions
The Champions are the rocknest husband and wife – guitar/vocal duo playing 50’s/60’s Rock N Roll/Rockabilly
This weekend they are playing at The Pub in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria on Friday at 21:00
and on Sunday at Kopaz Meloneras at 18:00, where the scene is set perfectly to enjoy the gorgeous September sunset.
Jaz Alice Music
Jaz Alice is a singer born in England and local star performer on Gran Canaria
She is performing on Friday at Papi's Grill in Playa de Inglés at 20:30
