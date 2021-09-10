The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 10-12 September 2021

What a gorgeous September weekend coming up on Gran Canaria, as the late summer continues to gift us blissfully warm weather all across the island and, with some of the most popular annual festivities happening at this time of the year. There are Patron Saint's festivities planned for some of the island's most gorgeous little towns and villages including Teror, La Aldea, Valsequillo and Tejeda as well as other celebrations in the coastal neighbourhoods of Sardina de Gáldar and Playa de Arinaga. It is a lovely time to visit any of these wonderful places, even if massive crowd-pleasing large events will be held off for at least one more year, like the traditional pilgrimage Romerias; processions or the El Charco, muddy fish-catching competition; the special celebrational atmosphere gives each of these historic places just that other little layer of magic, while exploring the cultural traditions special to each place, and the island as a whole.

Upcoming bank holidays on Gran Canaria:

Friday, September 10 is a local bank holiday in La Aldea , Festividad del Santo Patrono San Nicolás de Tolentino.

Saturday, September 11 is a local bank holiday in La Aldea, Día del Charco.

Monday, September 13 is a local bank holiday in Tejeda, Day after the Festivities of the Virgen del Socorro, The patron of the municipality.

Tuesday September 14 is a local Bank holiday in Artenara, Día del Santo Cristo de Acusa.