The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 1-3 October 2021

1-2 October, Arguineguin, Mogán

Rock & Books

The Rock & Books Festival 2021 arrives in Arguineguin.

The event started in Agaete earlier in September. Until this year the festival has only focused on the capital but now the festival has expanded the calendar and locations and perhaps sets to become a cultural event to be enjoyed in multiple places around Gran Canaria.

Sounds of music and literature in the same space, through concerts and the bookstalls that will be installed on the esplanade of Arguineguín marketplace and Plaza Negra. The stage for the performances and the seating area for the public is pre-arranged. No need to pre-reserve entry and the access is free of charge until capacity full. Each day there will be three different bands performing.

On Friday:

At 18:00 storytelling. At 18:30 presentation of two books . At 19:00 Live writing session

At20:00 Concert – Machango, At 21:00 concert – Conexïon Alternativa – At 22:00 Concert – Zeta

On Saturday :

at 18:00 book presentation, At 19:00 reading and book presentation

20:00 concert – This Kingdom, At 21:00 Concert – Bífidos and at 22:00 Concert – To K2

The Rock & Books Festival will close its cultural circuit on October 29 and November 6 in Plaza de Santa Ana, in the capital of Gran Canaria. This year the festival will feature the participation of 30 bands and 30 writers.