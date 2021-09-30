The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 1-3 October 2021
The first weekend of October and what a start the month will have. Southern markets, in Maspalomas and Mogán, start operating again from Friday. In the municipality of Mogán we’ve also got beach volleyball, Rock & Books Festival in Arguineguin and an amazing charity day at The Pub in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria on Friday. There are fiestas going on in Valsequillo, Arucas and Valleseco among others . So many wonderful places to go and visit and explore. Love Gran Canaria #LoveGranCanaria
HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND IN MUNICIPALITY OF MOGÁN
Friday 1 October, Mogán
Market in Playa del Mogán
It has been a long time coming but it’s happening. The popular Friday Market is back in Playa de Mogán. This has got to be the most scenic places on Gran Canaria to have a market, by the beach and a harbour, beautifully kept houses and shops, bars and restaurants galore. A really lovely way for visitors staying in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria, Anfi or Arguineguín to get there is by ferry. The market is 09:00-14:00.
A lot of stuff on sale from bags, clothes, souvenirs, sunglasses, art and everything between and more.
Friday, 1 October, Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria
CHARITY DAY AT THE PUB
The annual Charity Coffee Morning for local Women & Families, Fighters & Survivors.
THE PUB, Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria, have been raising funds and awareness for their local community and charitable causes for more than a decade. In fact The Long Walk Gran Canaria began there.
Over the last 5 years in particular, Sarah and Paco, and their outstanding team, have been the regular focal point for FUNdraising in Puerto Rico, gathering the local community for entertainment, giggles and good will, all while running one of the most successful and beloved little venues in this popular resort town on the south west of Gran Canaria’s Costa Mogán.
If you can, support them, even if you can’t be there in person, please consider joining in by sharing this fundraiser event, or even a small contribution (every penny counts) at
https://TheLongWalkGranCanaria.com/ThePub2021
“The Long Walk is an annual 3-day coast-to-coast hike across the sub-tropical island of Gran Canaria, in solidarity with anyone who has ever faced a mountain which they had to climb and cross. This will be the tenth walk across Gran Canaria, starting the tenth anniversary year, going coast-to-coast once again, following the Ruta Jacobea (Camino de Santiago de Gran Canaria) from Maspalomas to Gàldar, across the summits, via the highest point on the island. Raising awareness and funds for local causes, ACCM Breast cancer association, The Food Project, and Foundation FORESTA, planting trees to help to re-forest Gran Canaria.”
1-2 October, Arguineguin, Mogán
Rock & Books
The Rock & Books Festival 2021 arrives in Arguineguin.
The event started in Agaete earlier in September. Until this year the festival has only focused on the capital but now the festival has expanded the calendar and locations and perhaps sets to become a cultural event to be enjoyed in multiple places around Gran Canaria.
Sounds of music and literature in the same space, through concerts and the bookstalls that will be installed on the esplanade of Arguineguín marketplace and Plaza Negra. The stage for the performances and the seating area for the public is pre-arranged. No need to pre-reserve entry and the access is free of charge until capacity full. Each day there will be three different bands performing.
On Friday:
At 18:00 storytelling. At 18:30 presentation of two books . At 19:00 Live writing session
At20:00 Concert – Machango, At 21:00 concert – Conexïon Alternativa – At 22:00 Concert – Zeta
On Saturday :
at 18:00 book presentation, At 19:00 reading and book presentation
20:00 concert – This Kingdom, At 21:00 Concert – Bífidos and at 22:00 Concert – To K2
The Rock & Books Festival will close its cultural circuit on October 29 and November 6 in Plaza de Santa Ana, in the capital of Gran Canaria. This year the festival will feature the participation of 30 bands and 30 writers.
2-3 October, Anfi Beach
Beach Volley Ball
This Saturday, the VI Mixed Beach Volleyball Tournament in the municipality of Mogán will start the competition season on the southern beaches. A competition on Anfi Beach in which 24 pairs of players will participate and the matches starts at 10:00 and finals are played at 17:55. On Sunday it will be the turn of the Marina Elite Beach Volley Cup, also with 24 couples in the male and female category. Games starts at 09:00 with the finals from 16:30.
Next week at the Beach Volley Tournament International Masters over 50s will take place in men’s and women’s categories on October 8, the IV Beach Volley Tournament International Master over 40s on 8 and 9, and the Beach Volley Tournament Marina Elite Master Cup over 40s mixed on October 10th.
Saturday , 2 October, Las Palmas
Musicando
New #Musicando series starts again with a group from Gran Canaria ‘Timple y Bohemia‘, who will open the new cycle on 2/10 with with their work ‘Arraigo’.
The Musicando series of free outdoor concerts ( a total of nine ) are open for all to enjoy. You only need to reserve your entry at entrees.com. This series starts on 2 October in Parque Doramas ( auditorium ) in Las Palmas. All concerts start at 21:00 and are free to enjoy with pre-booked entry tickets.
This Saturday concert is already fully reserved but there are 8 more concerts still coming up.
- 2 OCT. Timple y Bohemia. «Arraigo»
- 9 OCT. Las Palmas Symphony Orchestra, its greatest hits «México Sinfónico»
- 16 OCT. Ciro Corujo, Manuel Estupiñán y Pedro Manuel Afonso «Cantador». Three of the most recognized male voices in the Canary Islands .
- 6 NOV. «Celebrando a JAR». Tribute concert to José Antonio Ramos.
- 20 NOV. Marieme. «Contigo aprendí».
- 27 NOV. Teófilo Chantre Trío
- 4 DEC. Abraham Ramos y Juan Sebastián Ramírez. «Nómadas».
- 11 DEC. Mojito con Morena. «Ya nadie toca como Matamorors»
- 18 DEC. Las Karamba. «Camino así».
Saturday 2 October, Arucas
Mercado Agrícola de Arucas
Gorgeous weekend to take a drive to the north to visit the biweekly Gran Canaria Agricultural Market in Arucas. The market takes place in the facilities of the Cabildo Agricultural Farm, “Granja Agrícola Experimental del Cabildo“, located next to the detour to Arucas from GC-2, on the north coast of Gran Canaria and offers the opportunity to purchase fresh produce directly from the primary sector (farmers) at an adjusted price. Vegetables, fruits, honey, cheeses, oil, bread and sweets are some of the produce that can be found, constituted to support the primary sector of the region. The freshest products at your fingertips. From 09:00 to 13:30.
2-3 October, Arucas
Cangrejo Fest
Arucas celebratez a new edition of the Cangrejo Fest festival, with musical, acrobatic, artistic and children’s performances 2-3 October 2021.
The festival is held at the Manuel Pablo de Bañaderos Municipal Sports Complex and will begin on Saturday at 11:00 with children’s workshops, acrobatic and artistic shows, and live musical concerts, among other leisure and entertainment on offer.
Although the festival continues to maintain its fundamental essence, that of being a leisure and meeting space for the whole family but due to the sanitary measures against Covid-19, the Cangrejo Fest will be held this year in a closed area, the “Manuel Pablo” Municipal Sports Complex where compliance with the necessary preventive measures can be guaranteed.
The number of visitors will also be limited and controlled, at the entrance to the area where, for free, the entry to the various shows will be assigned. Entertainment elements such as concerts, workshops and children’s activities or various shows will be guaranteed and ensure entertainment and fun for families. In this edition, there will be different acrobatic shows in addition to performances by Agüita de Coco, Nauci Gold, Tabaiba Reggae, Sr. Natilla and a Tribute to Juan Luis Guerra among others.
Saturday, 2 October, San Fernando de Maspalomas
Maspalomas Market
On Saturday, all kinds of textile articles will once again flood the car park Municipal Market, located on Avenida Alejandro del Castillo. It is one of the markets most attractive for tourists; El Mercadillo de Maspalomas, ‘Maspalomas market’ will continue on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
At the Maspalomas Market, dozens of vendors offer visitors clothing, footwear, handbags, wallets, costume jewellery, leather and handmade jewellery, among many other products. There is also an area, to enjoy a refreshment, set up for authorised vehicles to prepare and sell food and drink.
Double market Sunday weekend in Maspalomas
SUNDAY, 3 October, MASPALOMAS
RASTRO
The second hand market will be from 08:00 to 14:00 in the carpark of the Municipal Market of San Fernando.
The popular biweekly Farmers’ market is held in the urban center of the area from which it receives the name, just where there is a large esplanade between three unmistakable points; the Municipal Stadium, the Center and the current municipal offices of Maspalomas. A chance to purchase fresh, locally-grown food and value-added produce directly from growers or producers — an authentic retail experience. From 08:00 – 14:00
1-3 OCTOBER, LAS PALMAS
MUSEUM/EXHIBITION TIP FOR THIS WEEKEND
The CAAM, Atlantic Center of Modern Art, located in the capital’s old quarter, Vegueta, presents the exhibition Lola Massieu / Miró Mainou. Tribute 1921-2021, a century after the birth of these two figures of art in the Canary Islands, essential reference in the story of contemporary creation in the Islands.
The exhibition has been open to the public since August 5 and comes to an end this Sunday, so last chance to see it. The exhibition in the rooms of the CAAM – San Antonio Abad space can be visited with free admission. The centre is open from Tuesday to Saturday, from 10:00 to 21:00 and on Sundays, from 10:00 to 14:00.
The exhibition includes a selection of six pictorial works by Lola Massieu and another six by Miró Mainou, belonging to the CAAM Collection, as well as three audiovisual works of an informative nature.
Saturday 2 October, Agüimes
Fiestas del Rosario
The municipality of Agüimes is celebrating its festivities of Fiestas del Rosario, the Feast day of Our Lady of Rosario. Even though tevents It is always an excellent time to visit places during festivities.
There is a big Cattle Fair-Exhibition on Saturday on the esplanade of the Agüimes Auditorium Theater. The entrance of animals to the enclosure will be from 08:00 to 09:30. The public will be able to access from 10.00 to 13:oo.
You can see the full program for this year festivities HERE!
1-3 October, Valleseco
LA FIESTA DE LA ENCARNACIÓN Y DE LA MANZANA
This is the perfect weekend to visit Valleseco, famous for its apples and cider. The municipality celebrates at the end of September and beginning of October, the festivities of La Encarnación and La Manzana, a celebration to know and feel the municipality, its people and its customs. The main day of festivities in honour of Our Lady of the Incarnation will also be on this Sunday. See the program HERE!
In 2011, this festival was declared a Festival of Regional Tourist Interest by the Government of the Canary Islands, hence, a list of activities has been devised to promote this municipality of the island’s medians year after year. Did you know that the apple is the symbol of Valleseco par excellence ? ‘Valleseco’ means “dry valley” in Spanish, but is actually one of the wettest municipalities on the island.
Don’t forget to visit Mercado Ecológico De Valleseco, a wonderful little place where you can get local ecological produce. Open Fri- Sat 10:00-17:00 and Sunday 10:00-14:00