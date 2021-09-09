Nightlife on Gran Canaria can open until 2am as the island moves down to Alert Level 2

The rest of the islands maintain the same alert levels as they have had: Tenerife and Fuerteventura at Level 3 and Lanzarote, La Graciosa, La Palma, La Gomera and El Hierro, all now at Level 1, the lowest alert level.

On Fuerteventura, Olivera said, “infections are decreasing, but the hospital burden is not,” so they will continue for another week at Level 3. On Tenerife, “there is a good [downward] trend”, but generally, it takes two weeks to consolidate the level, so, if the infections continue to recede, the island could well drop to Level 2 by next week.

You can see the press conference after the Governing Council at the following link:

🔴 EN DIRECTO#CGobCan Rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Gobierno de #Canarias del viceconsejero de la Presidencia, @_AntonioOlivera https://t.co/IH5RzxOsg0 — Presidencia GobCan (@PresiCan) September 9, 2021

Vaccination On the Archipelago, 83.66% of the target population (those older than 12 years, some 1,960,774 people), 1,640,476 people have already received at least one dose of a vaccine. 87.68% of those over 16 (which was the original target population when the campaign began) have had at least one dose, the health ministry reported today. As of Wednesday some 1,573,276 people had been fully immunised having received the complete vaccination schedule, representing 80.24% of the target population of the Archipelago. Just looking at the original target population (those over 16 years of age) in the Canary Islands, we are already at 84.09% fully immunised. At present, vaccination groups from 1 to 7 (residents and healthcare and social health personnel of residences; health personnel; large dependents and primary caregivers; vulnerable people; groups with essential functions such as teachers and policemen and people with very high risk conditions) are already between 99.5 and 100% vaccinated with both doses.