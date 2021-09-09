Nightlife on Gran Canaria can open until 2am as the island moves down to Alert Level 2
The Governing Council this Thursday announced their revision of the epidemiological alert levels, on the Canary Islands, after a new week of continued declines in the daily number of newly detected cases of coronavirus. A trend that now allows the island of Gran Canaria to drop to Level 2, as reported by the Deputy Minister of the Presidency, Antonio Olivera. The change will take effect from 00:00 Friday, September 10.
-
The rest of the islands maintain the same alert levels as they have had: Tenerife and Fuerteventura at Level 3 and Lanzarote, La Graciosa, La Palma, La Gomera and El Hierro, all now at Level 1, the lowest alert level.
On Fuerteventura, Olivera said, “infections are decreasing, but the hospital burden is not,” so they will continue for another week at Level 3. On Tenerife, “there is a good [downward] trend”, but generally, it takes two weeks to consolidate the level, so, if the infections continue to recede, the island could well drop to Level 2 by next week.
You can see the press conference after the Governing Council at the following link:
🔴 EN DIRECTO#CGobCan Rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Gobierno de #Canarias del viceconsejero de la Presidencia, @_AntonioOlivera https://t.co/IH5RzxOsg0
— Presidencia GobCan (@PresiCan) September 9, 2021
Vaccination On the Archipelago, 83.66% of the target population (those older than 12 years, some 1,960,774 people), 1,640,476 people have already received at least one dose of a vaccine. 87.68% of those over 16 (which was the original target population when the campaign began) have had at least one dose, the health ministry reported today. As of Wednesday some 1,573,276 people had been fully immunised having received the complete vaccination schedule, representing 80.24% of the target population of the Archipelago. Just looking at the original target population (those over 16 years of age) in the Canary Islands, we are already at 84.09% fully immunised. At present, vaccination groups from 1 to 7 (residents and healthcare and social health personnel of residences; health personnel; large dependents and primary caregivers; vulnerable people; groups with essential functions such as teachers and policemen and people with very high risk conditions) are already between 99.5 and 100% vaccinated with both doses.
🚦 Gran Canaria baja de nivel de alerta. El resto de las islas se mantienen en el mismo nivel: 🟢 Nivel 1: #LaGomera, #ElHierro, #LaPalma, #Lanzarote y #LaGraciosa 🟡 Nivel 2: #GranCanaria 🔴 Nivel 3: #Fuerteventura y #Tenerife ➕ información: https://t.co/r3mpXokpoP pic.twitter.com/xWarwxu0KO — Presidencia GobCan (@PresiCan) September 9, 2021
Third dose
The Canary Islands’ Ministry of Health report that from this Thursday it is in the process of administering a third dose of vaccines against covid-19, to certain patients with a weakened immune system, between 10,000 and 12,000 people.
The administration of the third dose in these cases was agreed by the Interterritorial Health Council based on the scientific and technical criteria previously approved in the Public Health Council and in the Vaccine Report.
The patients have been summoned by the Canary Islands Health Service as of this morning.
These are people who are receiving or have received immunosuppressive treatment for solid organ transplantation, regardless of the time elapsed or people on the waiting list for solid organ transplantation.
Another dose will also be administered to hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients.
People undergoing treatment with the following anti-CD20 biological drugs will also be cited:
Rituximab-Mabthera: Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma / chronic lymphatic leukemia / rheumatoid arthritis / granulomatosis with polyangiitis (Wegener) / moderate or severe pemphigus vulgaris. Ocrelizumab-Ocrevus: multiple sclerosis. Ofatumumab-Arzerra: The AEMPS has withdrawn the authorization. Obinutuzumab-Gazyvaro: Chronic lymphatic leukemia / Follicular lymphoma. Ibrutumumab tiusetan-Zevalin: non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.