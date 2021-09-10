Select Page

Maspalomas Emergency Services prevent tragedy on eve of World Suicide Prevention Day

Agents of the National Police and the Fire service were caught on camera preventing a man from jumping off a motorway bridge this Thursday night on the south of Gran Canaria.


The Unified Police Union (SUP) reported on their social networks the events saving the life of the individual. “Great joint intervention by these Heroes without a cape. SUP pride to have you as companions,” they say in a publication. “Medals for those who deserve them”, concludes the message.

The incident occurred on the eve of World Suicide Prevention Day 2021, commemorated, this Friday , September 10, to highlight “The silent pandemic”.

One in every 100 deaths in the world, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), is by suicide, making it one of the main causes of death worldwide.

