La Palma “tsunami of hope”, as multiple solidarity organisations collect donated items to send to victims of volcano
The number of acts of solidarity in recent days to help the victims of the volcanic eruption on La Palma has become overwhelming. From charity football matches to collections of clothes from all corners of the islands, owners of vacation homes have offered to lend their houses to the victims, there are many collections of money, food for animals and household goods.
Football team UD Las Palmas are sending 1,300 pieces of sportswear, and together with the Granadilla, is already organising a friendly match to collect funds for the victims.
The municipalities of El Paso and Los Llanos de Aridane have requested donations of money through various accounts, as has the Cabildo de La Palma, which has enabled Bizum payments.
In the specific case of El Paso, in addition to donations, the local town hall are asking for volunteers to attend the emergency and accommodation for the evacuees.
There are very few rental homes available and so The Government of Spain has asked the banks to make the vacant apartments available for these people.
The Yaiza City Council, in Lanzarote, is organising a collection, like UGT Canarias, both in Tenerife and on Gran Canaria.
On these two islands there are various collection points at commercial establishments.
Help from Southern Gran Canaria
WeAreWarriors.shop, the multi-focused charity shop and community hub in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria, have started to organise donations and collections to send from there on Thursday morning to the Karuna Association in Maspalomas who are organising a collection event on Thursday, in San Fernando, to gather clothes, food and other items to send to La Palma.
