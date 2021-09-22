La Palma “tsunami of hope”, as multiple solidarity organisations collect donated items to send to victims of volcano

The desire to help La Palma has been described by CanariasAhora as “a tsunami of hope”, reaching even the United States, from where popular chef José Andrés is already organising a visit with his NGO World Central Kitchen.

Football team UD Las Palmas are sending 1,300 pieces of sportswear, and together with the Granadilla, is already organising a friendly match to collect funds for the victims.

The municipalities of El Paso and Los Llanos de Aridane have requested donations of money through various accounts, as has the Cabildo de La Palma, which has enabled Bizum payments.

In the specific case of El Paso, in addition to donations, the local town hall are asking for volunteers to attend the emergency and accommodation for the evacuees.

There are very few rental homes available and so The Government of Spain has asked the banks to make the vacant apartments available for these people.

The Yaiza City Council, in Lanzarote, is organising a collection, like UGT Canarias, both in Tenerife and on Gran Canaria.

On these two islands there are various collection points at commercial establishments.

Help from Southern Gran Canaria