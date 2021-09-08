Guardia Civil shut down a Canary Islands network that scammed at least 60 people with false vacation rentals

The investigation began at the end of July, when the Guardia Civil began to receive complaints from people who said they had reserved vacation rental villas, through an agency dedicated to the sale of vacation packages, using a website and other profiles on social networks. The alleged agency, which in several cases did not have the legal concession to property exploitation rights, copied photographs of villas from the main internet tour operators, and offered them as its own.

Once those affected made the reservations and arrived at the property, they found the villas already occupied by guests who had rented them from the tour operators who had been granted the lawful management of the accommodations. In other cases, the reservation conditions had been modified just hours before entering the villas, and the scammers offered alternatives that ranged from relocating to smaller complexes that did not conform to what was advertised, and to simply leaving those affected without accommodation.

The proceedings have been made available to the Puerto del Rosario Investigating Court, which is hearing the case.