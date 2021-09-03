Gran Canaria continues on Alert Level 3 for another week while Tenerife, La Palma and Lanzarote move down a level

This took effect on Friday, September 3 at 00:00, after the publication of the traffic lights on the website of the Ministry of Health.

The Public Health report that the Governing Council analysed this week reflects the sustained drop in incidence accumulated over recent weeks. Specifically, in the Autonomous Community as a whole, from August 25 to 31, 1,203 new cases were reported, which represents a nearly 33% decrease in the daily average of the number of reported cases, around 33% compared to the previous week. (August 18-24, in which 1,791 cases were reported). Even so, the General Directorate of Public Health say that this fifth wave produced by the Delta variant has not ended and that the virus has not disappeared, so it insists on the importance of vaccination and the maintenance of certain measures such as physical distances, capacity controls or the use of masks in closed spaces and when the safety distance cannot be maintained.

The number of daily deaths has begun to decline in recent days also, after a notable increase since the last week of July. There were 17 deaths this week, 9 less than the previous week.

The number of conventional beds occupied by COVID-19 patients is decreasing too, throughout the whole of the Autonomous Community, where it has gone from a daily average of 239 occupied beds, to 217.

The number of occupied ICU beds continues the evolution begun the previous week. In the Community as a whole, this has gone from an daily average of 97 occupied ICU beds to 86 over the last week. On Tenerife the decrease is 5 beds less on average and on Gran Canaria it is 6 less compared to the previous week. On Fuerteventura there has been one discharge from the Critical unit and on Lanzarote the daily average ranges between 2 and 3 people admitted.

The median age of all people hospitalised for COVID-19 in the last 15 days is 59.5 years, on a decrease in average age of almost 3 years compared to the previous report.

The median age of the people admitted to the ICU over the last 15 days is now 58 years old. 8.7% of those admitted to the ICU in the last 15 days are between 12 and 39 years old, this percentage has decreased significantly, by almost 11 percentae points.

Vaccinations and reported cases

Regarding the vaccination status of those affected by COVID-19 in recent weeks, it was indicated that of the 3,143 new cases of COVID-19 reported during the last 2 weeks, 1,092 had received the complete vaccination schedule (34.74%) , that is, and so classed as immunised and 2,051 (65.3%) were not immunised ( having had only 1 or no dose). It was pointed out that in the Canary Islands the proportion of people vaccinated against non-vaccinated people is just the opposite, that is to say, more than 70% of the Canarian population is vaccinated with the full schedule compared to 30% who are not.

Of the 139 people admitted to conventional beds, 55% were not immunised at the time of reporting the infection. 70% of the people admitted to ICU critical units were not immunised. Therefore, the protection provided by the vaccine is being reflected, both for the infection and for the severity of the disease (hospitalised and admitted to the ICU).

Vaccination and previous pathologies

64.8% of the people admitted for COVID and diagnosed in the last 14 days had no previous pathologies. Likewise, in a similar percentage (56.5%), there was no evidence of the existence of previous pathologies in people admitted to critical care units. On the contrary, 67% of the deceased had one or more previous pathologies.

If the risk of infection by SARS-CoV-2 is analysed using the AI7d scale, over the last 7 days the risk of infection has been shown to be 4 times higher in the unvaccinated population compared to the vaccinated. While the AI7d data for the non-vaccinated population is still “bordering” the very high risk categories, in the vaccinated population that rate is now indicating low risk. In other words, the Accumulated Incidence at 7 days in the Canary Islands is now 59.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants; but that of unvaccinated people rises to 124.2 cases per 100,000 population yet in vaccinated people it drops to 31.7/100k.