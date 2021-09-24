Further evacuations as La Palma eruption intensifies and flights are cancelled

Pevolca has ordered the evacuation of the towns of Tajuya, Tacande de Abajo and Tacande de Arriba due to the risk of the arrival of pyroclasts as the increase in explosiveness and the emission of lava intensify. The new mouth has been registered on one of the flanks, confirmed by Involcan. The local population have been instructed to head to the El Paso soccer field.

Although it was first decided to confine these populations, the volcano’s explosiveness has led to a decision to evacuate. The measure has been taken to protect the health of the inhabitants in the face of the risk of collapse of some part of the volcano and in the face of the increasingly intense arrival of the ash. The volcano has registered in the last hours several intense explosions increasing its activity. In fact, it has shattered the glass of several houses located several kilometers from the volcano. The vibrations and detonations in the vicinity of the volcano have intensified.

Emergency Service troops are notifying the residents of the affected towns to inform them.

In a message issued by the 112 of the Canary Islands, the Pevolca explains that the explosiveness of the eruption that began on Sunday has intensified and the expulsion of pyroclastic material has increased.

The Canary Islands Volcanological Institute (Involcan) has explained that, during explosive volcanic eruptions, shock waves are generated from the sudden decompression of the system. These compressed air waves can travel through the atmosphere for miles at greater than the speed of sound.

Tenerife Firefighters have had to withdraw from the Todoque neighbourhood, through which the lava is moving slowly, due to an intensification of explosions and danger posed by the increase in pyroclasts and ash that are falling in the area.

Through social networks, the Tenerife Firefighters, who were carrying out preventive work in Todoque, posted that they have withdrawn at the instructions of the advanced command post this afternoon

Flight companies Binter and Canaryfly have also announced that they are halting all flights to La Palma and to La Gomera, due to the increased activity and the ash cloud coming from Cumbre Vieja 📣COMUNICADO IMPORTANTE‼️

Suspendemos temporalmente la operativa con La Palma debido a la evolución de la situación volcánica. De manera temporal se cancelan todos los vuelos con origen y destino La Palma.

Ya estamos contactando y atendiendo a los pasajeros afectados. pic.twitter.com/DYOdAecPba — Canaryfly (@Canaryfly_) September 24, 2021