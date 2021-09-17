Bars and nightlife voluntarily requiring Covid certificates will be allowed to open late in The Canary Islands

After publication in the Official Gazette of the Canary Islands (BOC), the new rules came into effect until October 31. “This measure, depending on the results it yields, may continue to be extended,” explained Olivera, who pointed out that this regulatory change was proposed to the Minister of Health, Blas Trujillo, by the sector itself.

The agreement details a closing time extension until 4 in the morning on the islands at contagion risk Alert Level 1 and 2 and until 3:00 on the islands at level 3, in bars, pubs, discos and karaoke bars that require their clients and workers to prove that they have received the complete vaccination or a negative diagnosis in the previous 48 hours. At level 4, closing time remains at 1.00 am.

The Government Council also decided to lower the risk level on Tenerife, from 3 to 2., and so, Gran Canaria remains at 2; Lanzarote, El Hierro, La Gomera and La Palma, at 1, while Fuerteventura, the only island where infections have risen, remains at level 3.

The fifth wave of the pandemic continues to recede and yesterday the Health Ministry reported 104 infections, 28.7% less than last Thursday.

The seven-day accumulated incidence on the islands stands at 33.13 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

965 people have died with coronavirus on the islands since the start of the pandemic.

Of the positives reported yesterday, 49 were diagnosed on Tenerife, 43 on Gran Canaria, five on Lanzarote and seven on Fuerteventura. Including these latest infections, 93,879 accumulated cases have been seen in the archipelago since January 2020. Of these, 87,895 have already overcome the infection while another 5,019 are still dealing with the virus.

Canarian hospitals are treating 50 people for Covid.19 in ICUs, and another 253 on the ward. 69% of the people admitted to the ICU in the last two weeks had not been vaccinated.