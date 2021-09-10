Accident on GC1 causes motorway standstill, two injured, one in hospital

Two women were injured in the accident, and one of them had to be removed from the car in which they was travelling.

The Canary Islands Emergency Service (SUC) assisted and stabilised a 69-year-old woman who suffered moderate head trauma, and so was transferred by ambulance to the Insular University Hospital of Gran Canaria. The other 63-year-old woman had hip pain although she refused to be transferred even to a health centre, according to reports at the scene.

The bus was not carrying any passengers when the impact occurred in the vicinity of the Juan Grande service station, in San Bartolomé de Tirajana.

Dense tailbacks ensued in the direction of the main tourist resort areas on Friday with long queues causing traffic literally unable to move for more than 40 minutes, according to drivers trapped on the road as a result of the accident.