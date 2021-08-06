The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 6-8 August 2021

AEMET Weather predictions by for the south continue as sunny for the weekend ahead, light breezes and temperatures in the shade of around 30º C. Further north, some cloud will become more prominent and temperatures drop slightly, circling around 25º C in the shade. It’s always much hotter in direct sunlight.

This weekend offers some wonderful opportunities to visit some of the islands prettier little towns, including Agaete, Santa María de Guía as well as the little neighbourhood of San Lorenzo, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, as they are all celebrating their Patronal Saint festivities at the moment. There is still quite a special atmosphere, with decorated streets, even though some of the better attended popular public festivities and religious celebrations can’t take place due to the continuing health situation with COVID-19. each town is still putting on a spectacle of one sort or another. Well worth getting out on to the open road (by car or by bus) to see some of the unique and historical culture of the Real Gran Canaria.

