The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 20-22 August 2021

Well it’s already the third weekend in August, and as the heatwave of the last week slowly departs, our more regular sunny summer climate returns.

Gran Canaria remains on Health Alert Level 4 for another week, primarily as a precaution to help relieve pressure on the healthcare system, though infection rates have been, once again, reduced and are moving towards the lower levels.

The summer holiday month of August is keeping the southern beaches and hotels busy with plenty of people enjoying vacations with us here.

Tuesday, 24th of August is a bank holiday local to San Bartolomé de Tirajana, celebrating the co-patronal feast day of San Bartolomé and so governmental buildings and other offices will be closed throughout the municipality.