The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 20-22 August 2021
Well it’s already the third weekend in August, and as the heatwave of the last week slowly departs, our more regular sunny summer climate returns.
Gran Canaria remains on Health Alert Level 4 for another week, primarily as a precaution to help relieve pressure on the healthcare system, though infection rates have been, once again, reduced and are moving towards the lower levels.
The summer holiday month of August is keeping the southern beaches and hotels busy with plenty of people enjoying vacations with us here.
Tuesday, 24th of August is a bank holiday local to San Bartolomé de Tirajana, celebrating the co-patronal feast day of San Bartolomé and so governmental buildings and other offices will be closed throughout the municipality.
With this last week’s 40ºC+ temperatures subsiding, the Spanish State Meteorological Agency, AEMET are predicting light breezes and sunny days across Southern Gran Canaria and more pleasurable temperatures in the shade of 30º – 34ºC, though still with some yellow advisory warnings in place. In the capital, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, winds from the north and a very pleasant 25º during the day, including some possible cloud cover, known as The Belly of The Donkey, La Panza de burro, usual for this time of year on the north.
This weekend’s highlights include the Km.0 Gran Canaria Fair in the beautiful mountain village of Fontanales, in the municipality of Moya; The 14th Faro de Maspalomas Craft Fair comes to a close this Sunday, the last chance to see work from some of the best artisans and craftspeople from around the Canary Islands; our museum/exhibition of the month is at the Casa de Colón (Columbuses House) in Vegueta, which belongs to the network of museums run by the Cabildo de Gran Canaria. Entry prices have been reduced and as before, it’s free entry on a Sunday.
Gran Canaria always has lovely markets and farmers’ markets to visit during the weekend too.
21-22 August, Fontales in Moya
Feria Km.0 Gran Canaria – Fontanales
This edition of the Km.0 Gran Canaria Fair takes place in the picturesque, little mountain neighbourhood of Fontanales in the municipality of Moya. The fair is on Saturday and Sunday, 21-22 August 2021 by the Fontanales school from 09:00 – 15:00 on both days.
This regular event, ‘Feria Km.0 Gran Canaria’ is all about local produce, everything from Gran Canaria that requires no transport to get here (hence the name).
This edition takes place in Moya, one of the host municipalities for these fairs, which also include venues in Telde, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Ingenio. With local produce from across the island. Wine, bred, cheese, fruits, vegetables, pastries, preserves, honey, gofio, salt, and much more besides.
It is not necessary to preregister for the Fair, but if you fill in the form your entry to the fair will be faster and smoother. This quick access will also work for the elderly and those with mobility difficulties.
The last chance to visit the 14th Handicrafts Fair this weekend. The artisans fair is organised by FEDAC, the Foundation for Ethnography and Craft Development of the Canary Islands and is set once again in the idyllic surroundings of The Maspalomas Lighthouse.
The event has 53 stands, 51 for artisans and then one for FEDAC and the Gran Canaria tourism board. The Fair is open every day from 17:00 to 23:00. It is a perfect opportunity to see works by, and to support, some of the best artisans and traditional craftspeople on the Canary Islands; ceramics, wood, metal, leather, textiles, glass and recycled materials among others in a magnificent combination of traditional materials and modern design.
9-22 August. Maspalomas
IFT World Tennis Tour
This world class women’s tennis tournament has been in full swing on Gran Canaria since 9th of August. The women’s professional tennis tournaments, W60 Disa Gran Canaria and W60 Conde Jackson, belonging to the ITF World Tennis Tour, continues until 22 August, in Maspalomas. Both tournaments are played on the seven clay courts of the Club Conde Jackson Tennis Maspalomas, at the Campo Internacional, in San Bartolomé de Tirajana, with the finals broadcasted live on Eurosport.
This weekend :W60 Conde Jackson Maspalomas
Quarter-finals: Friday, August 20 at 9:30 and 11:30 (EUROSPORT at 17:00 )
Doubles Final: Saturday, August 21 at 16:30
Semifinals: Saturday, August 21 at 09:30 and 11:30 (EUROSPORT live)
Final: Sunday, August 22 at 11:00 (EUROSPORT live)
You can read more about the tournaments HERE!
Saturday 14 August, Arucas
Mercado Agrícola de Arucas
The biweekly Agricultural Market in Arucas offers an opportunity to purchase fresh produce directly from the primary sector (farmers) at an adjusted price. Vegetables, fruits, honey, cheeses, oil, bread and sweets are just some of the produce that can be found, constituted to support the primary sector of the region. The freshest Km.0 produce at your fingertips
This market is open from 09:00-13:30 and takes place in the facilities of the Cabildo Agricultural Farm, located next to the Arucas exit from GC-2, on the north coast of Gran Canaria. Click here for the map location.
Museum/Exhibition of the Month
Casa de Colón
This gorgeous building in the heart of Vegueta in the capital dates back more than five centuries. The Columbus House museum is all about the history of the Canary Islands and its connection to Europe’s discovery of America and it’s native civilisations, and includes information about Columbus and his voyages, nautical items, an extensive collection of Mesoamerican artifacts as well as paintings from the 16th to the 20th century. History in the centre of the original old quarter of the capital city of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
Until December 6, 2021, within the post-covid19 measures promoted by the Cabildo de Gran Canaria, a 50% discount is applied on entry, remaining as follows:
– From Monday to Saturday, the discounted prices are:
€ 2 – General
€ 1 – Reduced (over 65, students 18-23, …)
€0 – Under 18, people with functional diversity, unemployed
Remember that every Sunday entry is free!
Opening Hours :
Monday to Saturday 10:00-18:00
Sunday and public holidays 10:00-15:00
LIVE MUSIC THIS WEEKEND!
FEATURED :
On Friday in Las Palmas, Renato D’aiello & Johnny Amobi LIVE at Imaginario!
Tickets €6, no pre-reservation necessary. Doors open at 19:00, food available and show starts at 21:30
Imaginario is a Live Music Cocktail Bar in Las Palmas where you can enjoy live concerts and great atmosphere while listening to these world class musicians as they entertain.
On Friday in Papi’s Grill in Playa de Inglés at 20:30
and a busy day on Sunday with a gig in Barbacoa in Puerto Rico at 15:15, then Tipsy Hammock in Playa del Ingles from 18:00-20:00 and in Rio Sol Hotel in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria at 21:15.
Kelly Marlow
Find out more about this astounding US Rock sensation, now a local star on Gran Canaria, playing to an international audience, keeping it real, keeping it Rock!.
Friday at 20:00 at Nirvana in Arguineguín
Saturday and Sunday at 20:00 at The Devil’s Pub in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria