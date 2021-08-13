The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 13-15 August 2021
It’s mid-August and Gran Canaria says hello to another heatwave this weekend, with local restrictions continuing on Alert Level 4 while we all work together to keep our coronavirus infection rates down. Everyone is being reminded to stay hydrated, eat light meals and try to avoid direct sunlight during the middle of the day. Anyone walking your dogs is strongly urged to only do so in the earlier or later parts of the day, especially avoiding hot asphalt.
This weekend will be a long weekend, known as a ‘bridge’ or “puente“, as Monday, August 16 is a public holiday throughout Spain, ostensibly to celebrate the religious Asunción de la Virgen, the feast of the Assumption, which moves from Sunday to Monday. It is also a local holiday in the municipality of Firgas, in honour of San Roque. This will weekend is likely to see a lot of traffic heading to the beaches around the island, so stay safe and stay cool.
The Spanish State Met Agency, AEMET predict light breezes from the south west, sunny across the south and as we move towards Sunday and Monday, temperatures will keep rising culminating to a peak next Tuesday. A heatwave is expected across the islands. Southern Gran Canaria and the summits are on an Amber advisory for temperatures in the shade likely to exceed 40° Celsius whilst the north of the island will enjoy a more pleasurable 30º+.
The 14th Faro de Maspalomas Craft Fair starts Friday with some of the best artisans and craftspeople from around the Canary Islands visiting to show and sell their work. It’s perfect opportunity to support your local craft arts.
The Patron Saint festivities for the little neighbourhood of San Lorenzo come to an end this weekend, and so this is a really lovely time to visit their farmers’ market too.
There are some world class sporting competitions in Maspalomas at the moment, tennis with the IFT Women’s World Tour and the FIP RISE Padel tournament. You can catch a glimpse of the Padel tournament down by Playa del Ingles beach, with some of the matches played on the courts next to Anexo 2. The best of the Tennis matches are also being broadcast live on Eurosport.
These warm nights should be perfect for some star gazing, as long as the sky stays clear, with the epic Perseids meteor shower peaking this week so plenty of shooting stars and other wonders to see this weekend.
El Faro de Maspalomas opens the 14th Handicrafts Fair on Friday, 13th of August. The artisans fair, organised by FEDAC, the Foundation for Ethnography and Craft Development of the Canary Islands, is set once again in the idyllic surroundings of The Maspalomas Lighthouse.
The fair has 53 stands, and runs between 13 & 22 August 2021 and is open every day from 17:00 to 23:00. It is the perfect opportunity to see works by, and to support, some of the best artisans and craftspeople on the Canary Islands; ceramics, wood, metal, leather, textiles, glass and recycled materials among others in a magnificent combination of traditional materials and modern design.
9-22 August. Maspalomas
IFT World Tennis Tour
World class women’s tennis is being played on Gran Canaria at the moment. The women’s professional tennis tournaments, W60 Disa Gran Canaria and W60 Conde Jackson, belonging to the ITF World Tennis Tour, are in full swing, 9 to 22 August, in Maspalomas. Both tournaments take place on the seven clay courts of the Club Conde Jackson Tennis Maspalomas, at the Campo Internacional, in San Bartolomé de Tirajana, all broadcast live on Eurosport.
This weekend: W60 Disa Gran Canaria
On Friday, August 13
Quarter-finals at 9:30 and 11:30 (EUROSPORT at 17:00)
On Saturday, August 14
Semifinals at 09:30 and 11:30 Live on EUROSPORT
The doubles Final at 16:30.
On Sunday, August 15,
Individual finals at 11:00 , Live on EUROSPORT
13-14 August, Maspalomas
FIP RISE Maspalomas
If you are wondering what is going down on at the Playa del Inglés beach this weekend, it’s the #CupraFIPtour returning to Gran Canaria with the FIP RISE Maspalomas from August 9 to 14. This competition is part of the world circuit of the FIP – International Padel Federation and brings together the best national and international paddle couples.
Matches are played in the Ciudad Deportiva Parque del Sur in San Fernando de Maspalomas and on the “centre court” at Playa del Inglés, built on the beach, just next to CC Anexo II
On Friday: 1/8 Final from 09:00 and in the afternoon quarter finals from 16:00
On Saturday: Semifinals from 9:00 and Finals from 15:30
Saturday 14 August, Vecindario
Mercado Agrícola de Vecindario
The biweekly Agricultural Market in Vecindario offers the opportunity to purchase fresh produce directly from the primary sector (farmers) at an adjusted price. Vegetables, fruits, honey, cheeses, oil, bread and sweets are some of the produce that can be found, constituted to support the primary sector of the region. The freshest products at your fingertips.
This market usually takes place in La Karpa but since July it has been moved to the town centre, on the main street to Plaza de Los Algodoneros, just next to the Hotel Avenida de Canarias. From 08:30-13:30
Sunday 15 August, San Lorenzo Las Palmas
Mercado Agrícola de San Lorenzo
This is a perfect opportunity to visit the San Lorenzo Agricultural Market on Sunday from 08:00 to 13:30.
This unique little population on the outskirts of the municipality of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria is celebrating at the moment with their main festivities for the Fiestas San Lorenzo between 1-15 August.
The market is held every weekend in the open air and has 26 stalls that offer agricultural produce direct from the producers themselves. The market maintains its own personality and preserves the natural charms still linked to the rural world on the outer edges of the capital.
13-15 August, AGAETE
Visit Agaete Weekend
A gorgeous weekend to visit Agaete, on the northwest of Gran Canaria, as the Fiestas de Las Nieves festivities would normally be concluding around now. Even though the public events and celebrations didn’t take place this year, there is plenty to explore and enjoy in this coastal port town.
Visit the Cultural centre to see a fantastically detailed model of Agaete’s longest street in-miniature celebrating the La Rama festivities. A 10-meter-long replica of Calle La Concepción, open only until 17 August. Visiting Hours: Monday to Saturday 11:00-13:00 and 19:00-21:00 and on Sunday 11:00-13:30.
Agaete has a beautiful pebble beach overlooking the harbour as well as natural pools when you walk the coastline. A great selection of restaurants! The perfect weekend getaway!
LIVE MUSIC THIS WEEKEND!
On Friday at 21:45 Hits 4 Life
On Saturday at 21:45 Chris Mooney
On Sunday at 21:45 Gary Lithgow
Jaz Alice is a singer born in England and local star performer on Gran Canaria
Sunday at Tipsy Hammock from 14:00-16:00 and later in Rio Sol Hotel in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria 21:15-22:15
Kelly Marlow
Find out more about this astounding US Rock sensation, now a local star on Gran Canaria, playing to an international audience, keeping it real, keeping it Rock!.
Friday at 20:00 at Nirvana in Arguineguín
Saturday at 20:00 at Rockabella in Playa del Ingles
Sunday at 20:00 at The Devil’s Pub in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria