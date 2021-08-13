The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 13-15 August 2021

The 14th Faro de Maspalomas Craft Fair starts Friday with some of the best artisans and craftspeople from around the Canary Islands visiting to show and sell their work. It’s perfect opportunity to support your local craft arts.

The Patron Saint festivities for the little neighbourhood of San Lorenzo come to an end this weekend, and so this is a really lovely time to visit their farmers’ market too.

There are some world class sporting competitions in Maspalomas at the moment, tennis with the IFT Women’s World Tour and the FIP RISE Padel tournament. You can catch a glimpse of the Padel tournament down by Playa del Ingles beach, with some of the matches played on the courts next to Anexo 2. The best of the Tennis matches are also being broadcast live on Eurosport.

These warm nights should be perfect for some star gazing, as long as the sky stays clear, with the epic Perseids meteor shower peaking this week so plenty of shooting stars and other wonders to see this weekend.