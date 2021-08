The Ministry of Health of the Government of the Canary Islands have reported that the Canarian Health Service vaccination teams have now administered 2,900,478 doses of vaccines, out of the 3,307,610 received, 87.69%.

82.08% of the target population have received at least one dose of the vaccine. 73.86% of the target population in the Archipelago have now had their full vaccination and are already immunised.